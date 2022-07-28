Xiamen releases economic transcripts in the first half of the year

GDP366.319 billion yuan, an increase of 5.4% over the same period last year

Southeast Net, July 28th (Strait Herald reporter Kang Zehui correspondent Zhai Chenchen) Yesterday, the reporter learned from the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Statistics that in the first half of the year, Xiamen achieved a regional GDP of 366.319 billion yuan, an increase of 5.4% over the same period last year, the largest increase in the province. The fourth place is 2.9 and 0.8 percentage points higher than that of the whole country and the province respectively. The city’s economy has shown a good trend of strengthening while maintaining stability and showing resilience while maintaining stability.

From the perspective of industrial structure, the three industrial structures are 0.3:41.6:58.1. Among them, the added value of the primary industry was 1.091 billion yuan, an increase of 5.3%; the added value of the secondary industry was 152.255 billion yuan, an increase of 5.5%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 212.973 billion yuan, an increase of 5.4%.

Industrial production has gradually stabilized. The city’s industrial added value above designated size increased by 5.4%, 0.6 percentage points higher than that in January-May. From the perspective of industry, the growth of the industry exceeds 70%. Of the city’s 35 major industrial sectors, 26 industries achieved growth, with a growth rate of 74.3%.

The added value of the service industry increased by 5.4%. The producer service industry has grown rapidly. Among the above-mentioned service industries, the Internet software industry, leasing and business services industry have a good growth trend, with an increase of 38.1% and 19.7% respectively from January to May.

In the first half of the year, the city’s fixed asset investment completed 160.246 billion yuan, an increase of 10.5%. In terms of industries, the investment in the secondary industry increased by 29.2%, and the investment in the tertiary industry increased by 7.1%. In terms of different fields, investment in infrastructure increased by 21.8%, investment in transportation increased by 40.0%, and investment in manufacturing increased by 32.2%, of which investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 40.4%.

In the first half of the year, 85,100 new urban jobs were created in the city, and 20,800 unemployed people were reemployed. The per capita disposable income of residents in the city was 36,048 yuan, an increase of 5.4%. Divided by permanent residence, the per capita disposable income of urban residents was 36,943 yuan, an increase of 4.5%; the per capita disposable income of rural residents was 19,731 yuan, an increase of 6.7%. The ratio of per capita income of urban and rural residents was 1.87, down 0.04 from the same period last year.