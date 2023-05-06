A gel blocks brain tumors in mice with 100% effectiveness » Science News

This gel also helps create an ‘immunological memory’ needed to prevent the tumor from recurring.

A team of scientists from Johns Hopkins University, USA, has developed a new gel for drug delivery, and thanks to which they have cured all mice suffering from aggressive brain tumors. This experimental result offers new hope for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma, one of the most common and deadly brain tumors in humans. But how does it work? The researchers combined the‘aCD47 antibody with Paclitaxel, a drug against several types of cancer, in a gel solution that self-assembles into nano-sized filaments. The filaments fill in the tiny grooves left after the brain tumor is surgically removed and release the drug steadily over several weeks. Therefore, its active ingredients remain close to the injection site, reaching areas inaccessible to surgery. The drug is responsible forkilling persistent cancer cells and tumor growth suppression, while the specific antibody blocks macrophages, which in some cases protect tumor cells and allow aggressive tumor growth. The development of a new glioblastoma in the surviving mice saw an immune system response that autonomously defeated the cancer without further drugs. In essence it appears that the gel not only prevents cancer, but also helps build the immune memory needed to prevent relapse.

However, applying the gel directly to the brain without surgical removal of the tumor has resulted in a 50% survival rate, so scientists consider surgery still essential for this approach to work 100%. “Surgery will likely relieve some of that pressure and allow the gel to have more time to activate the immune system to fight cancer cellssaid Honggang Cui, a chemical and biomolecular engineer who led the research. “Despite recent technological advances, there is a great need for new treatment strategiesCui added. “We believe this hydrogel will be the future and will complement current treatments for brain cancer“. The results were recently published on the website of the National Academy of Sciences. “Usually, we don’t see 100% survival in mouse models of this diseaseia“said Betty Tyler, co-author of the article. “To think that there is the potential for this new hydrogel combination to change the survival curve for glioblastoma patients is very exciting.” he said. New gel offers hope for future glioblastoma treatment because it complements chemotherapy and immunotherapy, a combination of anticancer therapies which according to the researchers is difficult to administer simultaneously intracranially due to the molecular composition of the ingredients. “The gel is implanted at the time of the tumor resection, which makes it work very well“, spiega Tyler. “The challenge for us now is to transfer an exciting phenomenon from the laboratory to clinical studies”added co-author Henry Brem, chief neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital.