A girl busy dancing on the road in the middle of traffic, obsessed with getting more than 20 million views, likes, shares and followers on social media.

In this age of social media, those trying to make an impact often use short videos or Instagram reels Reels# is seen recording in public.rails Reels# Most of the young boys and girls engaged in the craze for making are seen indulging in dangerous activities just to get viral, share, comment, like and increase their followers. There, such life-threatening accidents also happen on the seas and dams. Where these ignorant people put their lives in danger, they also put the lives of others in danger.

Especially with the popularity of the reels on Instagram and making money through it, older men and women are also seen doing such strange acts that one can’t do anything but feel sorry. The thing is that such videos and reels get millions of views, likes and comments and the number of followers also increases overnight.

In such a case, a video from the last two days on social media especially (” X X (Formerly Twitter) is going viral in which a girl can be seen dancing in the middle of the road during traffic. It is not revealed which city this video is from. It feels like this video on Instagram. It has been posted but the video has been viewed by millions on X so far, on which social media users are criticizing the girl’s act.

This 23 seconds Posting the video on X with the handle Mukesh, his caption reads, “In which direction is society going today?” “. to this video on this id One hundred and twenty two thousand Views are received.

While the same video has been shared by an X handle named Raja Babu from Mukesh’s ID, where this video is One crore 60 lakhs It has been seen by social media users and thousands of likes and critical comments have been made on it.

In this video, it can be seen that the traffic stopped after the traffic signal fell. In this, a girl comes on the road and throws the school bag in her hands and starts dancing on the road, even lying down on the road. .Despite the onset of traffic this girl continues her move.Later a Hindi song is added to this reel.!!

The same video was criticized today by the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) VC Sajnar IPS in a tweet. VC Sajnar also wrote that “Today’s youth has been driven by the craze of Instagram reels and YouTube shorts which is sad.

Expressing regret, VC Sajnar has written along with this video that instead of becoming an example by serving the society and doing beneficial work for four people, today’s youth are busy ruining their lives by drowning in the addiction of social media. VC Sajnar has written along with this video that “To gain popularity overnight on social media, you don’t know what kind of peace it is to hurt others by doing such crazy actions on the street.” “

It’s sad that today’s youth are obsessed with Insta-reels and YouTube shorts. Young people who should do good things for the society and stand as role models for the four.. Social media is ruining their lives. To become popular overnight on social media, such crazy people walk on the road. pic.twitter.com/RQ6aGEWUet — VC Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) December 24, 2023

It is worth noting here that this video tweeted by the Managing Director Telangana State Road Transport Corporation VC Sajnar IPS has been banned till now. One hundred and ten thousand More than 1,000 users have liked this video 411 have been shared and 200 Users have made various comments. On this video, the handle Paul Hurt has commented that “Sir, more people have come to watch this video tweeted by you. I don’t know how many people have read your caption.” ? “

