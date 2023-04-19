A girl who burned in a fire in El Copey died

After three days of remaining under medical observation, the little girl died. Tania Hernandez Rodriguez, 11 years old, due to the injuries he suffered in the fire that broke out in his house located in the township of Caracolicito, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Copey, Cesar.

The minor died of burns to the 95 % of his body at the Fundación La Mano de Dios clinic in Montería, Córdoba.

A referral from Valledupar had arrived at that care center. after being sent from the municipality of Bosconia where they gave him first aid.

The emergency for which the minor died It happened last Saturday night. in the Casa Blanca invasion of the corregimiento of Caracolicito.

“Apparently a short circuit generates a structural fire leaving as a result the total loss of the house and an injured minor who was transferred by the community”, reads the firefighter report.

The voracious fire was attended to by firefighters from El Copey and Bosconia. In addition, he left the little girl’s family almost on the street.