Home » A girl who burned in a fire in El Copey died
News

A girl who burned in a fire in El Copey died

by admin
A girl who burned in a fire in El Copey died

After three days of remaining under medical observation, the little girl died. Tania Hernandez Rodriguez, 11 years old, due to the injuries he suffered in the fire that broke out in his house located in the township of Caracolicito, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Copey, Cesar.

The minor died of burns to the 95 % of his body at the Fundación La Mano de Dios clinic in Montería, Córdoba.

A referral from Valledupar had arrived at that care center. after being sent from the municipality of Bosconia where they gave him first aid.

The emergency for which the minor died It happened last Saturday night. in the Casa Blanca invasion of the corregimiento of Caracolicito.

“Apparently a short circuit generates a structural fire leaving as a result the total loss of the house and an injured minor who was transferred by the community”, reads the firefighter report.

The voracious fire was attended to by firefighters from El Copey and Bosconia. In addition, he left the little girl’s family almost on the street.

See also  Sos Bostrico, interventions by spring. "No more inertia or the woods will die"

You may also like

Saudi Arabia continues warning on online fraud in...

Experts will talk about alternatives to reduce informality...

Remnant 2: a trailer presents the skills of...

Chelsea Real 0:2 – Champions League quarter-final second...

Get to know the cast of ‘Palpito’, this...

In 2023, the first meeting of the Municipal...

PNRR, Scuola 4.0: Vademecum of the Ministry and...

Miraculous salvation in a catastrophic accident in Rize...

Wonder, is the film based on a true...

The UN gave a note to the Permanent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy