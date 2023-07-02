A good ministerial gesture.. but! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

Except for those generous considerations that the King of the country, Mohammed VI, has been bestowing from time to time on his people inside and outside Morocco since the accession to the throne of his late father, Hassan II, may God rest his soul, as he has always intervened to do justice to them or overcome the difficulties in front of them, to bring joy to their hearts and restore a smile to their hearts. Their lips, they did not know the meaning of joy in light of the successive governments, which remain stingy in their dealings with them and take more from them than they give them, so that some of them did not hesitate to finish off their gains for which they made great sacrifices.

However, and in a precedent that is considered the first of its kind in the history of contemporary Morocco, the government of Aziz Akhannouch, in the person of the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, refused to deviate from the usual rule for decades, through the initiative of Minister Regent Chakib Benmoussa to announce a good gesture, and we We are preparing to revive the blessed Eid al-Adha ritual, which falls this year on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in light of the rising prices of sacrificial animals, along with all basic and widely consumed materials.

This good gesture, which left thousands of Moroccan families with great satisfaction, and will remain ingrained in the minds of women and men of education in general and the frameworks of the regional academies of education and training from contract professors in particular, is the Ministry’s retreat from deducting from the wages of those involved in the strike during previous periods, taking into account the circumstantial situation. The hardships that employees go through in front of the outrageous price. Where the National Union of Education, affiliated with the Confederation of Democratic Labor, announced the bold historic decision of the Ministry, to return the sums deducted from the June wages in an exceptional transfer, starting on Monday, June 26, 2023, in addition to that it also included the suspension of all deductions related to the months of July and August.

The reason here for the satisfaction and joy in this kind gesture is that it is one of the very rare opportunities in which a union reaches with the officials of the Ministry of National Education to a solution that somewhat satisfies both parties. As a number of professors, especially contractors, received their salaries for the month of June 2023 on Friday, June 23 instead of Friday, June 30, as announced earlier by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to all employees in the public sector, but some of these wages were affected by deductions that amounted in some cases. To 2,500 dirhams due to the participation of its owners in the strike, which left at that moment deep resentment among thousands of professors, so the ministry decided to return those sums deducted immediately before the day of Eid, making way for those affected by the acquisition of the Eid sacrifice without the need for a “guillotine” to borrow …

It is worth noting that, in addition to the regional offices of the National Coordination of Professors and Support Frameworks, who were required to contract in various Moroccan cities, to condemn the deductions in the wages of many of them a few days before the holiday, the National Secretary-General of the National University of Education added, in his media statement, to what he had previously made. With it, that “these deductions are illegal and unacceptable, and if they take place in the next month of September, they will coincide with school entry,” calling at the same time for the need to “reconsider dealing with the right to strike, especially since even the deduction rule is not respected.” .

The deductions from the salaries of the striking professors have become like a sword hanging over their necks in order to intimidate them and silence them, which raises on many occasions a wide debate about the extent of the legitimacy of these deductions that the ministry publicizes in their faces, especially since some of them sometimes coincide with the holidays and the holy month of Ramadan, which It requires additional costs, and in light of an economic and social circumstance characterized by outrageous high prices, as a result of the continuous rise in fuel prices, which cast a shadow over the rest of food prices, which negatively affected the purchasing power of the poor and middle classes.

We highly appreciate such a kind step that would relieve a number of professors on such religious occasions, which require additional expenses in the face of their meager and limited wages, but we reject that rule that says “fee for work” or that the “gesture” turns into a quasi-loan. deferred without interest. Especially since all the constitutions of the Kingdom of Morocco, including the 2011 constitution, all recognized the right to strike as part of the basic rights and freedoms of individuals based on Article 29 of the constitution, which guarantees: “The freedoms of assembly, assembly, peaceful demonstration, association, trade union and political affiliation are guaranteed. The law defines the conditions for exercising these freedoms. The right to strike is guaranteed. An organic law defines the conditions and modalities for its exercise. Why persist in attacking employees’ wages, if successive governments have been reluctant to issue an “organizing strike law” as stipulated in the Moroccan constitution?

