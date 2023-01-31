[A good start and a good start]Guangdong will work hard to promote high-quality development

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-31 11:07

CCTV news (news broadcast): At the beginning of the new year, Guangdong focused on hard work and seized time and opportunities with a fighting attitude. All localities have come up with specific plans and action plans for high-quality development, adhering to the real economy as the foundation, and focusing on important investment projects. Efforts will be made to promote quality change, efficiency change, and power change, and constantly stimulate new momentum for high-quality development.

At the beginning of the year, all parts of Guangdong aimed at consolidating pillar industries, attacking emerging industries, and planning future industries. On the 29th, Shenzhen started construction of the first batch of 266 major projects this year, with a total investment of about 329.53 billion yuan. Among them, there are 96 projects in the industrial field, accounting for more than half of the total investment. A number of strategic emerging industrial projects such as Yanluo Intelligent Connected Automobile Industrial Park, Pinghu Intelligent Manufacturing Park, and Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation Industrial Park have been accelerated. Over a thousand major projects have been signed in the province, with a total investment of over 1.2 trillion yuan.

As soon as the new year comes to work, Foshan’s “investment group” has already set off to 23 cities in 11 provinces across the country to carry out large-scale investment promotion. All parts of Guangdong Province have set a new one-year development goal to speed up the transformation of “construction drawings” into “real scenes”.

Guangdong has a solid manufacturing industry. In the new year, Guangdong adheres to the leadership of the manufacturing industry, promotes the construction of 20 strategic industrial clusters by focusing on large industries, large platforms, and large projects, and strives to break through through high-quality development and move towards a new blue ocean of development.