Jiangxi: Take multiple measures to promote economic development with both quality and quantity

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-13 11:27

CCTV news (news broadcast): In the new year, Jiangxi will accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, build a modern industrial system, and make every effort to promote economic growth in both quality and quantity.

This is the copper foil production workshop of Jiangxi Copper Industry Group, and each piece of equipment is operating efficiently. As the domestic lithium battery market continues to improve, the demand for electrolytic copper foil has grown rapidly.

At the same time, the ultra-thin lithium battery copper foil project with an investment of 11.4 billion yuan is also stepping up construction. The first phase of the 50,000-ton project will be completed and put into operation in June this year.

Promote industrial upgrading and transformation. Not long ago, the first batch of 674 industrial upgrading projects in Jiangxi this year began to be implemented, involving machinery manufacturing, electronic information and other fields, providing important support for the stabilization and improvement of the province’s economy.

Focus on advantageous industries, continue to expand the total volume and improve the quality. This year, Jiangxi will also implement actions such as echelon cultivation of high-quality enterprises and improvement of the energy level of key industrial clusters, actively promote digital industrialization and industrial digitization, and concentrate superior resources to develop 20 emerging industries such as virtual reality, mobile Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence. Accelerate the formation of a modern industrial system with strategic emerging industries as the leader, advanced manufacturing as the pillar, and producer services as the support.