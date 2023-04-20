A “Great Concert” from 1804

news-content”>

After a number of years in Brazil, a composer from Salzburg came back to Europe. A few years later he was awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Legion of Honour: Sigismund Neukomm. Here is his Piano Concerto in C major. From the Epoch Times Music Series – For Lovers.

Sigismund Ritter von Neukomm (1778-1858) was an Austrian composer, conductor and pianist. Be here Piano Concerto in C major, Op.12 “Great Concerto” from 1804. It is played by the Cologne Academy under the direction of conductor Michael Alexander Willens. The soloist Riko Fukuda can be heard on the piano.

Satz I: Largo maestoso – Allegro non molto

Mov.II: Larghetto expressive very much 13:23

Movement III: Allegro assai 18:56

Sigismund Neukomm was born in Salzburg not far from Mozart’s birthplace and studied with Michael Haydn (he was related to him on his mother’s side) and later with Joseph Haydn in Vienna. In 1816, Neukomm traveled to Brazil, where he conducted the Royal Orchestra of Rio de Janeiro and wrote numerous compositions, including operas, sacred music and chamber music.

During his time in Brazil he also collected folk songs and traditional music, which he later incorporated into his works. On the other hand, he made works by Haydn and Mozart known in Brazil.

In 1821 Neukomm returned to Europe and settled in Paris, where he worked as a composer and music teacher. He continued to compose operas, sacred music, chamber music and piano works and was admired by contemporaries such as Beethoven, Liszt and Berlioz.

During his lifetime he was well respected and held important posts, including music director at the German Theater in St. Petersburg. One of his most famous works is the Clarinet Quintet in B flat major, Op. 8th.

Neukomm received the knighthood after his Requiem in C minor. The Knight’s Cross of the Legion of Honor was awarded to him and also to the composer and musician Antonio Salieri, who also conducted part of it, by King Louis XVIII, who was also present at the Congress of Vienna in 1824. awarded. Salieri and Neukomm probably worked together on several occasions. There are some reports to suggest that Neukomm appeared as a pianist and orchestral musician in Salieri’s operatic performances during this period.

Overall, Neukomm composed more than 2,000 works and was an important representative of the Romantic era. Despite his success, he was later forgotten, but his music has been rediscovered in recent years.