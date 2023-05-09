A great concert in Windsor and thousands of parties celebrated the coronation of King Carlos III

A great concert pop in honor of the monarchs in front of Windsor Castle and tens of thousands of neighborhood cookouts celebrated the historic coronation of Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Before nightfall, the kings joined 20,000 spectators in front of the stage installed in Windsor, a small town about 40 km from London, for a great show presented by Hugh Bonneville, actor from the series “Downton Abbey”.

All dressed in gold, the American Katy Perry, who collaborates in charitable works with Carlos III, interpreted her famous “Roar” and “Firework”.

Veteran Lionel Richie even pulled a few dance steps from the 74-year-old monarch with an energetic “All Night Long” that brought the entire royal family to their feet.

“I know she’s up there watching us,” Prince William said of his grandmother, the late Elizabeth II, “and she would make a very proud mother,” he said as he took the stage to pay tribute to his father.

He spoke of his long-standing passion for ecology, his helping thousands of underprivileged youth, and his advocacy of all religions.

Brief videos presented by actors such as Pierce Brosnan, Hugh Jackman or Joan Collins, recalled biographical data about the king during the concert, such as his love of the arts, his love of animals or his training as a pilot.

“He can be my co-pilot whenever he wants,” Tom Cruise said in a recording from his plane of the movie “Top Gun.”

The puppets of Piggy the pig and Kermit the frog also appeared, which made the grandchildren of the monarch Jorge and Carlota laugh, sitting next to their parents, Guillermo and Catalina.

The “boy’s band” from Manchester Take That closed a concert of just over an hour and a half.

“Come together as a community”

After the pomp and solemnity of the ceremony on Saturday, it was time for the popular festivities during a long weekend, since Monday was declared a holiday.

On Sunday, more than 67,000 neighborhood “great meals” were held across the country, bringing together residents of all ages, genders and origins, each contributing their food and drink to share.

“It’s the perfect way to celebrate” because “people spend as much or as little as they want,” Annette Cathcart, 67, told AFP in the small town of Ashley Green in southern England.

And it doesn’t matter if you’re for or against the monarchy, added Rob Barnes, 42, “I have mixed feelings about the royal family” but “it’s about coming together as a community.”

Street parties of this type had already marked the celebrations for the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, a historic moment of celebration after the hard post-war years.

More than 14 million viewers -in a country of 67 million inhabitants- followed the coronation of Carlos III on the BBC, the public broadcaster reported.

The monarchs are “deeply moved” and “grateful” for the support, a palace spokesman said.

Carlos III, who ascended the throne in September after his mother’s 70-year reign, inherited a country faced with significant challenges.

These range from secessionist aspirations in Scotland and Northern Ireland to the serious crisis over the cost of living, through a review of the colonial past that includes an investigation into the monarchy’s ties to the slave trade.

The king aspires to modernize the institution, making it less expensive and closer to the population.

liberated anti-monarchists

Carlos III and Camila were crowned on Saturday in a modernized and simplified ceremony compared to the previous ones, but which still saw the display of crowns set with diamonds and ancient clothing embroidered with gold.

Punctuated with music, songs, sermons and readings from the Gospels before 2,300 guests – including a hundred heads of state and government and representatives of other royal houses – it linked the current monarchy to its long-lived past.

However, it was marred by the arrest of fifty protesters, including anti-monarchists and environmentalists.

They were arrested, many even before their protests began, thanks to a new law, expedited into law this week, giving police greater powers against protests.

“The right to protest no longer exists in the UK,” Graham Smith, head of the anti-monarchy Republic movement, whose leaders were released after 16 hours in detention, tweeted on Sunday.

«I have often been told that the monarch served to defend our liberties; now our liberties are attacked in his name », he lashed out.

The royal family enjoyed the super concert.

The Princes of Wales and their children looked very excited.

William and Kate were in the front row.

Lionel Ritchie made those attending the show vibrate.

Dazzling was the Katy Perry show.

