A great Hayez is coming to Turin – Turin

Torino – Art, history and politics intertwine in the great exhibition that the GAM – Civic Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art of Turin will dedicate to the romantic genius of Francesco Hayez next autumn, accompanying the public in the discovery of the artist’s world, inside the painter’s workshop, to reveal techniques and secrets. An original itinerary that will compare paintings and drawings with over one hundred works, many of which are unpublished and exhibited together for the first time, from prestigious public collections, together with the artist’s works kept at the GAM.

Curated by Fernando Mazzocca and Elena Lissoni in collaboration with the Brera Academy of Fine Arts, from 17 October 2023 to 1 April 2024, the exhibition Hayez and the workshop of the romantic painter” will tell the art of the nineteenth-century master along all of its development, starting from the years of training between Venice and Rome with Canova as teacher and mentor, up to the affirmation in Milan and the last tests of maturity, while a special section will be dedicated to Hayez’s relationship with the city of Turin .

The exhibition will retrace the intense experience and creative path of the artist, the undisputed protagonist of Romanticism, but also a “civil painter”, interpreter of the destinies of the newborn Italian nation, capable of extending the breadth of his painting from history to political current affairs. The numerous portraits and self-portraits of his career bear witness to how Hayez was able to capture the zeitgeist of his time, uniting art and life in one. Singer of beauty, love and Risorgimento values, Hayez became the bearer of a language in which the whole of Italy could identify.

The heart of the project will be an unprecedented dialogue between paintings and drawings, which will perhaps surprise the fans of this artist. In the work of Hayez, originally from Veneto and trained on the study of Titian and the painters of the Venetian Renaissance, the drawing is only apparently secondary to the colour. It is well known that Hayez has adopted a modus operandi based on the inspiration of the moment, testified by continuous rethinking carried out even during construction and in many cases recognizable even to the naked eye. The excellence and singularity of this technique constitute the charm and strength of a painting that has been admired over time, even by contemporary critics.

