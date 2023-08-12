A great love and nothing more: the musical comedy with Sergio Múñiz premiered on Rai Movie

Misunderstandings and good feelings are at the center of Alessandra – A great love and nothing more, a musical comedy by Pasquale Falcone broadcast tonight – 12 August – in first vision on Rai Movie.

Alessandra – A great love and nothing more will be transmitted this evening – August 12th – in premiere are Rai Movie, at approximately 21:10. Carefree musical comedy made up of misunderstandings and good feelings, it debuted in theaters in 2020, directed by Pasquale Falcone. So let’s find out some details about the plot and the cast, in which the presence of Sergio Muniz.

Alessandra – A great love and nothing more, plot and cast of Pasquale Falcone’s comedy

Robert and Francesas soon as fifteen year oldslive their carefree and overwhelming love story without worrying about the future. One day, however, Francesca discovers she is pregnant and, frightened and embarrassed, she communicates it to Roberto. The boy, who doesn’t know how to handle or deal with such a situation, decides to get away from his girlfriend and moving to another city. Francesca, left alone, still decides to bring the pregnancy to term, with the help of her mother, and she gives birth to a baby girl who she will call Alessandra. Roberto, in the meantime, decides to change his surname and get married, but soon remains a widower. Twenty five years later, Alessandra meets the young Valerio in San Nicolas and falls madly in love with him – unaware, however, that he is really Roberto’s son, and therefore his brother. She will succeed fate to put things right ea get Roberto and Francesca to meet againwho have never forgotten their first love?

Alessandra – A great love and nothing more: The Official Trailer of the Movie – HD

To play the role of the young protagonist, Alessandra, we find Eleonora Facchiniin his big screen debut. Antonio Apadula instead lends body and voice to Valerio. Then complete the cast Sergio Muniz (Roberto) – returning from the musical theater tour Oh mama!in which she starred alongside Luca Ward -, Sara Zanier (Francesca) – face of numerous fiction, including A Place in the Sun, One Hundred Showcases and the tenth season of Don Matteo -, Giacomo Rizzo, Rosaria De Cicco and Pietro De Silva. The direction is instead by Pasquale Falconewho also wrote the screenplay. Alessandra – A great love and nothing more it was filmed between Cilento, the Amalfi coast and Cava de’ Tirreni, while the cast stayed, during filming, in Ascesa, a small town near the Cilento National Park. Appointment therefore at this eveningto immerse ourselves together with Alessandra and the other protagonists in a romantic summer adventure.

