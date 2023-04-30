“A great team effort, conducted with innovative techniques. We have made the area safe, while guaranteeing an additional contribution to tourism and the blue economy of this stretch of coast” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – Almost 150 thousand cubic meters of sand, to enrich and integrate the beach. Collected from underwater deposits and transported with minimum impact, respecting the surrounding environment, through the use of two dredges. An innovative method, which has made it possible to transfer sediments of excellent quality and in particularly high daily quantities (up to 6,000 cubic metres).

Along the Ferrara coast, the construction site for the maxi-nourishment which involved eight stretches in the municipality of Comacchio subject to erosion, subsidence and risk of marine intrusion. It is the last act of the Project 4 which, in about a year and a half, affected 15 kilometers of coastline Emilia-Romagna between the provinces of Rimini, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Ferrara. For the Regionmeant a total investment of about 23 million of euros, of which 3 million and 300 thousand euro only in the Ferrara section.

“This last part of the Progettone saw the creation of very important works for a particularly delicate territorial area- he explained Irene Priolo, vice president of the Emilia-Romagna Region with responsibility for territorial security and civil protection, meeting the press today at Lido di Pomposa-. Although the works were suspended for about ten days due to adverse weather conditions, the construction site was completed on schedule, and therefore before the start of the bathing season. This is due to the innovative ways in which we worked, with the use of a system of two dredges to make the sand taken directly reach the beach, and the great ability to create a network demonstrated by all the institutions involved: in addition to the Region , the Municipality, the Port Authority and the Park Authority. Everyone – concludes Priolo – has worked to speed up the procedures, making it possible to carry out a fundamental work both for the safety of the territory, and for tourism and the blue economy of this stretch of coast”.

An intervention in compliance with environmental protection

We started from the north, from Lido delle Nazioni, to continue south towards Lido di Pomposa. Four dredges used in the 8 stretches affected by nourishment operations (4 at Lido delle Nazioni and the same number at Lido di Pomposa), for a total of 3.6 kilometers of the Ferrara coast, where almost 150,000 cubic meters of sand were transported.

The intervention was carried out in compliance with environmental protection. The sands were taken from two distinct areas in front of the Lido degli Estesi, where there are sub-coastal deposits. Once loaded by the dredges, they were transported to the beach via mobile wastewater pipes, capable of overcoming the reefs without interfering with the seabed next to the beach. The use of mechanical means has also been reduced (only two excavators) with limited movements to minimize interference with public roads, utilities, and so on.

All this because part of the areas affected by the intervention is located within the Po Delta Park (a reality of over 54,000 hectares, with environments rich in biodiversity, from wetlands to pine forests and woods, from brackish to fresh water) and involves two sites in the Natura 2000 network: the Bosco di Volano near the Lido delle Nazioni, south of the mouth of the Po di Volano, and the Dune San Giuseppe, between Lido delle Nazioni and Lido di Pomposa.

The savings deriving from the tender discounts – amounting to around 350,000 euros – will be reused in the autumn to bring another 15,000 cubic meters of sand to the stretches of coast most subject to erosion, so as to make the work winter embankments and protect the most critical areas.

Clare Vergano

Enclosed: description of the other works, in progress or planned; photos of the works and of the meeting with the press