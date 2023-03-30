My pots Al-Hussein

During the blood donation campaign on Wednesday evening, 7 Ramadan 1444, corresponding to March 29, 2023, at the Al-Quds Mosque in Oujda, which is organized by the Regional Center for Blood Transfusion in partnership with the Blood Donors Association, the eastern side, and in coordination with the delegates of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the delegates of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, which witnessed a great turnout by Citizens, especially since the campaign is held in the month of Ramadan, when the act of donating blood is considered a virtuous charity, and the donor receives a great reward and a double reward from God, the Blessed and Most High, God willing, because the process of donating blood can save a person from certain death, whether for those with chronic diseases, Or pregnant women during childbirth, or people injured during traffic accidents, as well as those who undergo complex surgeries. According to the Almighty’s saying: “And whoever saves a life, it is as if he saved all of mankind.”

Therefore, the demand for blood does not stop in various hospitals throughout the year, which requires that the stock be available permanently and continuously….

On this occasion, Dr. Hasna bin Daha, responsible for communication and sensitization at the regional center for blood transfusion, sent an appeal to the citizens of the eastern region, in order to turn out massively in order to donate blood, during this holy month, the month of fasting, where many donation campaigns are organized in various mosques in the city of Oujda after breakfast. This is in order to avoid the shortage of this vital substance, which is usually recorded in the month of Ramadan… Then it organizes blood donation campaigns in various mosques that relieve donors from the trouble of moving to the blood transfusion center so that the medical staff brings this donation work closer to the citizens and facilitates it for them…

And for more details about blood donation campaigns in the eastern region and the shortage that this substance is known during some periods, we listen to the call of Dr. Hasna bin Daha, responsible for communication and sensitivity at the regional center for blood transfusion