The Resort La Francesca with its 55 residential units is a small paradise in the midst of breathtaking nature on the Italian Riviera.

Fancy summer, sun, beach and sea: The current weather conditions and temperatures in cold Germany trigger real wanderlust in many people and the anticipation of the next holiday is growing. But where should the journey go?

An ideal vacation spot in every season

Cinque Terre is a beautiful coastal region on the Italian Riviera. The small oasis away from noise, concrete and pollution, an ideal destination in every season for those who want to spend their time pleasantly, unhurriedly and in close contact with nature.

Photo: Francesca

The centuries-old picturesque villages there are known for their colorful houses, narrow streets, steep cliffs and spectacular sea views. Cinque Terre is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world and has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The region is also known for its traditional cuisine based on seafood specialties and pesto, the famous Ligurian sauce, the regional wine and associated vineyards, and its hiking trails along the coast.

Thanks to the unique location, sheltered from the north winds, an enviable climate can be enjoyed here: the microclimate, dry and sunny almost all year round, is thus cool and breezy in summer and the temperature in the cold months rarely drops below 10 degrees, so that citrus fruits can ripen in winter and roses can bloom. The rare rain showers, which are very heavy despite everything, support the scent of the undergrowth.

A land of contrasts, colors and scents with a special charm

Nowadays holidaymakers are looking for relaxation from everyday life in the midst of untouched nature. That’s why the decision for the Cinque Terre as the ideal holiday destination was made quickly – the choice of suitable accommodation can be made even faster: The La Francesca resort in Liguria di Levante, in a nature reserve by the sea, consisting of 15 hectares of pine and Mediterranean bush forest of the Cinque Terre National Park and thus between Portovenere and Portofino.

Photo: Francesca

The park extends on a hill that reaches down to the sea. In addition to the pine forest, fruit trees, citrus fruits, flowers and evergreen shrubs of the Mediterranean maquis – such as myrtle, alaterno, mastic, heather, rosemary and juniper – tropical plants such as agave and prickly pear catch the eye.

In this small paradise there are a total of 55 residential units, embedded in a beautiful landscape. These 55 villas and apartments sleep two to three or six to eight people, have sea views and are south-facing, and are scattered around a 15-hectare park, giving an average of 800 square meters to each unit.

Whether sea or park: pure nature

With a long walk along the shady paths of the holiday village from the viewpoint of the orchard down to the restaurant near the sea, the idea of ​​walking on part of a protected promontory is very easy.

La Francesca also opens onto the ocean via three small bays west of the Cinque Terre Marine National Park. The beach is in a pebble bay, protected and surrounded by rocks, and allows direct access to the crystal clear water and invites you to sunbathe.

Photo: Francesca

Further advantages at a glance: