[Epoch Times, September 1, 2022]Recently, in Guiyang, Guizhou, a group of agricultural experts stepped on the carpet and walked in the corn field, which aroused heated discussions among netizens, and some people ridiculed the move as a “show”!

On the afternoon of September 1, the news of “Internet experts stepping on carpets to investigate cornfields” appeared on Baidu’s hot search.

The video shows that in a cornfield in Guiyang, a group of agricultural experts stepped on a brown-gray carpet and walked all the way to the center of the cornfield, communicating while walking.

In the picture, a man follows the expert, holding a microphone to introduce the varieties of corn. Big red banners also hang in the cornfields.

A number of land media said that the incident occurred on August 27, and this group of agricultural experts went deep into the fields to visit the planting of corn.

This exchange activity was sponsored by the National Corn Industry Technology System of the Communist Party of China and undertaken by the Dry Grain Research Institute of the Guizhou Academy of Agricultural Sciences (Guiyang Comprehensive Experiment Station).

Most of the participants were elite experts in the industry, including the chief scientist of the corn system, experts in relevant positions and team members, the head of the comprehensive test station and team members, and the technical leader of the technology-enterprise cooperation seed industry.

During the event, due to the rainy weather in Guiyang and the wet land, the organizer or the organizer specially laid carpets for the experts to avoid soiling the experts’ shoes and clothes.

In response, netizens ridiculed one after another: “Don’t go to the countryside for such agricultural experts to investigate, why should they be agricultural experts who are afraid of dirty shoes?”

“What kind of expert is this? You have to put up such a big spectrum for a show?” “Judging from the location of the carpet shop, it may be that the corn was cut down and laid on it.” “Great, my country! All kinds of strange things should be put on If it is made into a similar movie, it will definitely sell well at the box office.”

As early as 2020, similar incidents have appeared on Baidu and Weibo hot searches.

On September 28 of the same year, in Hebi, Henan, a news screen broadcast by a local TV station showed that a group of experts and officials, including academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, professors of China Agricultural University Dai Jingrui, and professors Li Jiansheng, were walking on a field path in a corn field, and they stepped on A long, wide red carpet.

At that time, it also attracted criticism from netizens. Some people said: “If the feet of academicians and officials are so honorable that they have to lay a red carpet to walk through the fields, then inspecting the crops is simply unnecessary.”

