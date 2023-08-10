A group of hitmen assassinated the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Present

A few days before the presidential elections in Ecuador, on the afternoon of this Wednesday, August 9, 2023, a group of hitmen assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio with three shots to the head.

The attack occurred after a political rally in which the candidate participated when the capital’s sky was not yet dark, and amid shouts and smiles, several followers shouted his name, proclaiming him the new president of Ecuador, as he left the Anderson Coliseum in Quito, Villavicencio was going to his truck under police guard, suddenly, when the candidate entered the back of the vehicle, a burst of shots was heard.

At that moment the crowd is upset, panicking and confused, the citizens look for a way to protect the candidate by closing the door of the truck and then they will be safe. Several videos began to spread on social networks. This event occurred around 6:29 p.m., according to the versions issued, who confirmed his death was his personal friend and campaign adviser, Carlos Figueroa, who stated that Villavicencio was shot three times in the head. When he examined him, he no longer had vital signs and he was transferred to the Women’s Clinic, where his death was confirmed and the Interior Minister Juan Zapata immediately confirmed his death. In addition to the candidate there are injured people, two or three seriously who were taken to health homes.

Alain Luna, general director of investigations of the National Police, said that there are police officers injured because Villavicencio was being protected by police officers, but he did not specify how many. According to the information issued by El Universo, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a suspect, who was injured during the exchange of bullets with security personnel, was apprehended and transferred badly injured to the Flagrancy Unit in Quito. An ambulance from the Fire Department confirmed his death.

Minutes later, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that 9 people were injured in the attack, including a candidate for assembly and two police officers. The entity indicated that it is investigating the murder of the presidential candidate with a fiscal agent, in conjunction with police criminalists. The National Police described the armed attack in which the candidate Fernando Villavicencio was murdered as a criminal and terrorist act.

