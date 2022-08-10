They operated between Primiero and Bellunese. With clandestine and modified weapons they mainly hunted ungulates. During their criminal activity they had also killed a specimen of golden eagle and other birds

BELLUNO. They hunted ungulates, but during their criminal activity they had also killed a specimen of golden eagle. A joint operation between the Trentino and Belluno Foresters led to three arrests (one in rentino and two in the Belluno area) and two complaints.

After months of investigations coordinated by the Trento Public Prosecutor's Office, the Forestry Corps concluded the complex operation with the five measures described above.

The operation was triggered as part of the ordinary supervision and control of the territory by forestry personnel. Investigators found several poaching actions mainly targeting ungulates, as well as protected bird species, including grouse and a golden eagle.

The search and arrest activities involved 40 members of the Trentino Forestry Corps, with the collaboration of 10 units of the Forestry Carabinieri of the Belluno group. During the operation, three clandestine weapons were seized, as well as numerous silencing devices and as many modified weapons.