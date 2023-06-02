Home » A handshake without a “substantial dialogue” between the US and Chinese defense ministers
News

The US Department of Defense said today, Friday, that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu shook hands on the sidelines of a security summit in Singapore, but that there was no “substantive dialogue” between them.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the two spoke only briefly.

“The Department believes in the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication with the People’s Republic of China, and we will continue to strive for meaningful discussions between the two militaries at multiple levels to responsibly manage the relationship,” said State Department spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

China earlier refused to hold an official meeting with Austin during the Shangri-La security dialogue to be held in the next few days.

