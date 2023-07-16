a headache for the hospital administration – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

A press release signed by the director general of the CHU Sylvanus Olympio (CHU SO) had circulated last May about the bodies abandoned at the morgue of this hospital center. The parents of the deceased were invited to go to the accounts of the said service to complete the formalities and remove the bodies at the risk of seeing their loved one buried by decision of the Public Prosecutor. According to the information, this situation of abandoned bodies persists and constitutes a headache for the hospital administration.



The Director General of the CHU Sylvanus Olympio, Lieutenant-Colonel Yawo Apélété Agbobli explains that we speak of an abandoned body when a person formally identified from the start, admitted to the hospital, dies following treatment and left for a long period by his relatives, without observation of the formalities in the accounts of the morgue. Or when people died at home and were taken to the morgue but later abandoned.

“Most of the bodies affected by abandonment”, specifies the first manager of the CHU SO at the microphone of our colleagues from Victoire FM radio “these are the bodies of people who died in hospital”.

Indeed, this fact, explains Lieutenant-Colonel Yawo Apélété Agbobli, often arises in two situations.

In some cases, this occurs when there is truly no relationship between the person who died and the person who brought him to the hospital. “It may be a person who has had an illness and his neighbor is taking him to the hospital. The person dies and he does not have the means to alert or to communicate with the family of the illustrious disappeared, ”he explains.

Always, according to his explanations, in other cases, it happens when the hospitalization of the deceased person has generated costs and debts that must be paid. Families with no resources to pay abandon the bodies.

According to the director of the CHU SO, these bodies not only completely saturate the reception capacity of the morgue given the extremely long duration of their storage, but they also jeopardize the conditions of hygiene and storage of the bodies, the while violating the norms and standards required in this area. A situation that disrupts the services of the morgue. “These bodies, the longer they will continue to last, they occupy the space which should make it possible to preserve the bodies of people who seek the services of the morgue which are paying. It is with heavy hearts that we are forced to leave bodies that families can pay for, to leave. It’s also a pain for these people because it’s not always easy to find space in the surrounding morgues, ”laments Yawo Apélété Agbobli.

In addition, there is another category of qualified bodies of unidentified persons which also constitute a heavy burden which acts negatively on the operating budget of the morgue services. “A weight in the sense that we cannot afford to go and bury unidentified people as easily as abandoned bodies. This poses liability issues,” said the director of the CHU SO.

Indeed, these bodies before being buried must receive the authorization of the Public Prosecutor. A procedure that is not so easy.

To reduce the phenomenon of unidentified bodies, the director of CHU SO urges each citizen to make the effort to go out often with their identity document on them. “This is already a first step to be able to formally identify people and the other steps should be able to follow,” he said.

Atha Assan

