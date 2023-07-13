A helping hand for single mothers in Colombia

By Valentina Castaño

Colombia is the country where there are more single mothers in the world. Yes, about 40% of Colombian children are born in homes without father figures, where mothers are the ones who must bear all the responsibility for their children.

This situation was identified nine years ago by Carolina Urda, a lawyer and creator of the Fundación Madres Solteras de Colombia, who at that time was a woman only 25 years old who was in university and had become pregnant.

“It all started nine years ago, due to a miracle that God did in my life, thanks to which I understood my purpose, my mission, and this was to help transform the lives of single mothers and their children,” Carolina says.

The miracle he refers to is the birth of his daughter María Ángel. Despite the fact that at first it was an unwanted pregnancy, and she did not take the necessary prenatal precautions, Carolina had a spiritual awakening that led her to place her baby’s life in God’s hands and promised her that if she was born complete and perfect she would be to do great things in his name.

The beginnings of the foundation

It was at that time, while she was pregnant, that Carolina realized the inefficiency of the State in providing timely attention to single mothers with issues such as legal advice and psychosocial treatment.

“I retired from the University at the age of 25, I had no coverage in the contributory regime, not even in the subsidized one. I began to call the ICBF and the family police stations so that they could assist me and give me legal advice to sue the father of my baby because at that moment he did not want to respond, but it was a very difficult situation because it took up to six months to give you an appointment and I could not understand that this was happening in this country”, Carolina still explained with bewilderment.

She decided to continue investigating and discovered that there were no organizations that supported single mothers in Colombia; Thus, with the birth of her daughter, María Ángel, the Single Mothers Foundation was also born, the first legally constituted for this population in the country, which began serving five mothers and now has more than 1,400.

Lines of action

The purpose of the foundation is to help transform the lives of single mothers and their children, for this they work guided by six lines of action.

The first is psychological support. The second is legal advice specifically on domestic violence and food assistance, where they are provided with legal representation, that is, they handle their cases free of charge.

They also have an inner healing school called Curando Corazones, which, according to Carolina, is the heart of the foundation. “What we want with this school is to help them heal their hearts, forgive themselves, forgive the father of their children, forgive the society in which they live and restore their lives. When a mother is emotionally and psychologically well, she has the tools to face the challenges that she lives on a daily basis”, she explains.

As a fourth line are food donations; fruits, vegetables and others, which they deliver every eight days and are enough for about thirty people.

“During the pandemic we managed to distribute a lot, that’s when the numbers grew. Before the quarantine we had 340 mothers and then we exceeded a thousand. During this time we had the possibility of receiving international donations, we even appeared in the New York Times newspaper and in The Economist”, Carolina continues.

The fifth line is the one that takes care of locating the mothers, some companies have linked up with the foundation and request certain profiles. They support them throughout the preparation process so that they have the possibility of bonding.

The sixth and last is support for mothers so that they can carry out their entrepreneurial projects. They already have three success stories where they were given the tools to make cakes, donuts, and pastries, and now they make a living from that.

“These are the six lines for which we work and with which we seek for mothers to get ahead with their children and their families. We are already nine years old, we will celebrate them on September 9. We have been working with love, sacrifice and our own resources. We don’t have any company that sponsors or finances us, no politician, no artist, nothing. It was born from the experience of a single mother and together we have strengthened ourselves and moved the foundation forward”, Carolina expresses.

The future of the foundation

Today, Madres Solteras has its headquarters in the Manrique Raizal neighborhood and an office in the Bosque Plaza shopping center. They have mothers from the different communes and corregimientos of the city, the majority are women who perform sex work, there are also street vendors, recyclers, and women who provide domestic cleaning services, 90% of them do not have a baccalaureate.

Likewise, they have programs such as “Cleaning Mom, Order Expert”, through which they link mothers with people who need their services at home.

The foundation wants to continue growing to be able to welcome more members and provide them with opportunities to dignify their work, be independent and be able to get ahead with their children. For this, it is in constant search of links with private parties that can contribute to its mission, one of these is with the new Tourism Cluster of the center.

“We want to be part of the transformation of this city, of the center, to transcend the foundation’s programs. We are very interested in the alliance with the downtown tourism cluster because we want to contribute our grain of sand to this construction of the city, where we make ourselves available to help and where these women can be linked to work so that they can be tourist guides in this territory” Caroline concludes.

