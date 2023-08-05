A hemispheric response | The New Century

*Endless irregular migration through Darién

* More structural and effective measures are urgently needed

The number of irregular migrants of different nationalities who continue to risk crossing the dangerous jungle route of the Darién Gap, on the border between Colombia and Panama, with the hope of reaching the United States, continues to increase.

The latest report from the UN agencies for Refugees (Acnur) and for Migrations (OIM) warned that between January and July almost 250,000 people transited through the Darien jungle and arrived in the country on the isthmus. According to local authorities, this is a record number that exceeds the records for all of 2022.

Paradoxically, this rise in the flow of the illegal migrant population occurs in parallel to the ‘carrot and stick’ legislation that has been implemented in the continent in recent times in order to curb this dramatic phenomenon. Measures ranging from a tightening of US government policies to restrict the entry of hundreds of thousands of people through its southern border, to the multidisciplinary humanitarian support schemes that have been activated in many Central and South American countries, not only assisting these human rivers, but to implement some mechanisms announced by Washington to remotely regulate the granting of visas and extraordinary permits to enter the territory of that power.

Within the latter is, for example, the “Safe Mobility” program, which the Biden government launched as an alternative formula when the validity of the sanitary restriction of the so-called “Title 42” expired months ago, which began to apply at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and was key since 2020 to block and expel a large number of people seeking to enter that country without legal authorization.

Through this “Safe Mobility” scheme, the White House activated a kind of extraterritorial immigration offices in Guatemala, Costa Rica and Colombia. There the nationals of certain countries can begin their process to obtain a visa or temporary permits to enter North American territory, without having to risk completing a long, dangerous and often unsuccessful journey to the northern Mexican border.

The activation of this mechanism has required a very detailed bilateral process. In fact, in the case of our country, only this week the governments of Colombia and the United States reached an agreement to develop, for a period of six months, the exploratory phase of the initiative. As reported by the Foreign Ministry, after meeting some requirements, refugee applicants from Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela can process their respective requests to the US authorities in offices located in Medellín, Cali and Soacha (Cundinamarca).

Now, in the case of Colombians, who cannot access this “Safe Mobility” platform, an alternative is also being proposed. On the one hand, both governments agreed to expand the legal avenues for our nationals to travel, study, live, and work in the United States. More processes are also being implemented for the granting of humanitarian permits under the “family reunification” modality.

They are positive measures, it is undeniable. However, the underlying problem persists. The truth is that as long as there is no more coordinated and decisive action between countries of origin, transit and destination of illegal migrants in the continent, it will be very difficult to reduce this type of population mobilization in search of the still current “American dream”. The UN agencies argue that a broad-spectrum “hemispheric solution” is required, which is logical. Other experts call to make the commitments assumed in the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, adopted in June 2022, within the framework of the Summit of the Americas, in California, binding and enforceable.

Different studies indicate, in turn, that as long as better development policies and effective improvement of the quality of life in Latin America are not applied, this phenomenon will continue to be present. Added to this is the consensus that openly restrictive national immigration policies have proven to be inefficient and, on the contrary, only increase the profits of criminal networks of human trafficking, as well as the daily victimization of tens of thousands. of nomads.

Given all this, it is foreseeable that the transit of migrants through the “hell” of the Darién will continue to increase in the short term. As stated, more in-depth and efficient measures are required than those activated up to now. Although it is not unknown that it is a complex problem, it is clear that the ‘warm water cloths’ do not combat it in a substantial way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

