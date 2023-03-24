Alvaro Hernando Cardona Gonzalez

Some time ago, the Colombian explorer Andrés Hurtado García (Semana magazine, December 13, 1999) stated: «For the rest, one cannot speak of ecology when citizens are hungry and lack land. Hunger is the worst enemy on earth. By hunger the páramos, the forests and the biodiversity are destroyed». Undoubtedly, population growth and consumption drive agricultural expansion. Even the illicit: coca in the lowlands, marijuana in the midlands, and poppies in cold climates.

The process of savannization, caused by the need to adapt land for livestock or extensive crops, also means that rivers take tens of tons of fertile land annually due to felling, flooding and damming increase, flow decreases, we lose soil, deforestation increases, fauna and its biological corridors become extinct, the landscape changes, among other impacts and environmental damage.

The need to combine educational actions, with the institutional value (which has disappeared so much in Colombia, by the way) for the execution of environmental control and surveillance measures, and with the growing initiative to adopt economic instruments for the sustainable development of the primary sector of the economy.

Andrés Hurtado García, you are right that the “first priority” (sic) is water. The protection of páramos, springs and mountain forests must have priority in public policies (non-existent) and in environmental actions; without being distracted by conjunctural, and sometimes electoral reasons that distract them. It is important for environmental conservation, healthy life and human integrity; but it is also important for development, because without water there is no agricultural or livestock activity. For this reason, “sustainable development” was accepted by the UN in 1980, Colombia in 1991, and then practically all the countries of the world in 1992.

Not only are the national entities, but above all the territorial ones responsible for the actions in favor of conserving and recovering the natural environment. They cannot continue to be irresponsible, for omitting this duty, nor irresponsible for using territorial planning to block the path to sustainable development. The time has come for the territorial authorities to join with courage and temper to open up the environmental problem.

The responsible thing is to use the many resources and imagination, changing to a sustainable agricultural production, which simultaneously avoids the hunger of Colombians and turning the most noble peasant labors into the cause of our downfall as a species on Earth. This is the true feeling of sustainable development: live, but be able to enjoy; development, but life and health.