Electronic flag – Rabat Rachid Talbi Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives, received on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the House’s headquarters in Rabat, Bruno Dantas, Minister-President of the Federal Court of Accounts in Brazil, and President of the Executive Board of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, as well as Jorge Oliveira, Minister-Member of the Court. On the occasion of the Brazilian delegation’s working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The discussion focused on the Moroccan-Brazilian parliamentary relations, as well as the experiences of monitoring public finances, and the cooperation between the Court of Auditors in Morocco and the Federal Court of Accounts in Brazil. The two sides also reviewed the relations that link the legislative institutions in the two countries with the financial courts, while stopping at the specificity of each experience. Emphasis was also placed on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and exchanging and sharing experiences and expertise in the field of controlling public spending.

Rachid Talbi Alami gave an overview of the Moroccan parliamentary experience in light of the 2011 constitution and the competencies that parliament has assumed with regard to evaluating public policies, and its relations with other constitutional institutions, especially the Court of Accounts.

Messrs. Bruno Dantas and Jorge Oliveira highlighted the functions and competences of the Federal Court of Accounts in Brazil, the nature of its relationship with the Brazilian Parliament, and the partnership that links the Court with the Supreme Court of Accounts in the Kingdom of Morocco. The role of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions as a non-governmental body enjoying special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations was also mentioned.

The meeting of the Speaker of the House of Representatives with the delegation of the Federal Court of Accounts in Brazil constituted an occasion to exchange views on regional and international comparative models and practices related to the nature of relations between financial courts and legislative institutions.