When most drivers drive long distances on the highway, they usually choose to eat or rest in the service area they pass by. Except for shopping and refueling, they will basically not incur additional costs in the service area. However, recently, some car owners have discovered that there is an additional charge for hot water in the service area.

According to media reports, when a car owner passing through the service area of ​​Chengzi Lake in Jiangsu Province planned to make noodles, he found a long queue in the hot water room.The reason is that the free hot water “flows long and thin”, while the charged hot water “flows for thousands of miles”.

After the relevant video was exposed on the Internet, it caused heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens complained: “This is a scam area”, “This is the first time I have seen hot water in a service area charge for it” and so on.

Mr. Li, the person in charge of the Chengzi Lake service area, said: The water flow is small because the water temperature is set to 90 degrees. In order to ensure that passengers can drink hot water,Because the hot water takes time to boil, there is very little flow. Currently following this matter,Considering how to improve the deficiencies.

free hot water

For the charged hot water, the staff said,Because this is filtered water and the other is direct drinking water, the water quality is different, so there will be a charge.

In this regard, some netizens soul asked: “Drinking water in the service area also pays attention to filtered water and direct drinking water? As long as it meets the drinking water standard, what will be affected by making a cup of tea once?”

filtered water