Home News A high-speed service area in Jiangsu has to charge for hot water. Staff: There is a difference in the quality of filtered water–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
News

A high-speed service area in Jiangsu has to charge for hot water. Staff: There is a difference in the quality of filtered water–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
A high-speed service area in Jiangsu has to charge for hot water. Staff: There is a difference in the quality of filtered water–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

When most drivers drive long distances on the highway, they usually choose to eat or rest in the service area they pass by. Except for shopping and refueling, they will basically not incur additional costs in the service area. However, recently, some car owners have discovered that there is an additional charge for hot water in the service area.

According to media reports, when a car owner passing through the service area of ​​Chengzi Lake in Jiangsu Province planned to make noodles, he found a long queue in the hot water room.The reason is that the free hot water “flows long and thin”, while the charged hot water “flows for thousands of miles”.

After the relevant video was exposed on the Internet, it caused heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens complained: “This is a scam area”, “This is the first time I have seen hot water in a service area charge for it” and so on.

Mr. Li, the person in charge of the Chengzi Lake service area, said: The water flow is small because the water temperature is set to 90 degrees. In order to ensure that passengers can drink hot water,Because the hot water takes time to boil, there is very little flow. Currently following this matter,Considering how to improve the deficiencies.

free hot water

For the charged hot water, the staff said,Because this is filtered water and the other is direct drinking water, the water quality is different, so there will be a charge.

In this regard, some netizens soul asked: “Drinking water in the service area also pays attention to filtered water and direct drinking water? As long as it meets the drinking water standard, what will be affected by making a cup of tea once?”

See also  2022Ʒڡ Ƴ۴ ȫǹ ȫ˹--

There is a fee for receiving hot water in a high-speed service area in Jiangsu. Staff: The quality of the filtered water is different

filtered water

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

Beijing introduces new regulations to remove hidden barriers...

When do the Active Tracks come back?

Iboost Lab, ‘ideas incubator’ of the Magdalena visionaries...

Tobacco sector intends to reactivate its crops in...

Barreras urges ministers to present reforms in February

During the Spring Festival holiday, why is tourism...

Harold Hoyos Urrutia, speaker at the 17th National...

Becerril ready to live the 49th version of...

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Meta will have the largest and most modern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy