The different societies of the world consider the urgent need to transform Higher Education in attention to the requirements of the current times.

In order for an educational system to be efficient, it must allow students to successfully complete academic processes; also, reduce the numbers of abandonment, desertion and especially, achieve permanence.

Otherwise, the future will reveal a daunting social landscape.

From this perspective, basic solutions must be sought that make university life an attractive and viable choice.

If it comes true, it will become the ideal alternative for social development, otherwise it will be

one more option of the many offered by the consumer society.

In Colombia, in recent decades the educational system has been characterized by a significant increase in the coverage and admission of new students to higher education and various communities and socioeconomic strata.

They have been able to access thanks to the flexibility of State policies that seek to respond to the figures that show that those who do not access higher education are the weakest in economic, social and cultural terms.

In order to guide these new strategies, it is also essential that education is relevant and attempts are made to train skills that allow them to establish social interactions based on a climate of trust in interpersonal relationships and in the capacities to build forms of cooperation, promote civic awareness and strengthen ethical values, the foregoing will enrich and promote learning outside and inside the classroom.

One reality is that a student begins their training process and another is that they finish it. That is where all our efforts should be directed.

At this point, a significant number of students and parents lose interest in higher education because their interests and needs are not satisfied.

The foregoing shows that university dropout is a national phenomenon with serious implications and setbacks, especially in the economic sphere.

It is urgent, then, to ensure that each student acquires the necessary skills for the future, and for this, it is necessary to rethink the organization of the university and the curriculum so that the training processes achieve the desired impact.

Social organizations, the family, businessmen and academia must be allies of the Governments in the educational transformation. Together, demand quality.

The three most important factors for the progress of any society depend on this synergy: economic development, social welfare and peaceful coexistence.

