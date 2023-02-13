Once again, the controversy was fueled by the bill that seeks to regulate surrogacy or surrogate motherhood, one of the most sensitive issues in the country. Diario Del Huila, spoke with experts who from their knowledge were in favor and against this bill.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

On this occasion, the representative to the chamber for the Historical Pact, Alejandro Ocampo, advanced an initiative that seeks to give free rein to surrogate motherhood, for which he filed a bill to regulate this practice and thus prevent all kinds of events. criminal.

This project will regulate this practice, which is increasingly common and which, to date, does not have legal procedures in Colombia. According to the representative to the Chamber, this project, which is necessary for the country, has several points.

“First, that this practice, which has been done for some time in Colombia, is finally regulated, is under the monitoring and magnifying glass of the Law; many people, many families are resorting to the possibility of having a child through surrogate pregnancy or surrogate motherhood, there have been many legal, civil, pecuniary, criminal problems, ”he indicated.

The project also seeks that surrogate pregnancy becomes a responsible exercise of maternity and that families that have not been able to have children can have one in a surrogate, but legal way, guaranteeing the quality of life and the future of the infant.

For this, it is important to remember that the Constitutional Court, in September 2022, gave the Government and Congress a period of six months to regulate this process. That deadline expires next March and time is not enough to meet it. For this reason, and given the lack of initiatives, the representative filed the project in order to mitigate the clandestine business that it currently has.

Nothing new

Héctor Repizo Ramírez, a lawyer specializing in administrative, constitutional and State Contracting rights, explained that since 2009 the Constitutional Court began to regulate this practice through ruling 978 of the same year, giving parents who did not have the capacity as an option to be able to have children to resort to surrogacy.

However, from that date to the present, about 16 bills have been presented to the Congress of the Republic, which have been shelved. According to the expert, this has occurred due to a lack of greater political will since this practice has been developed, but without any regulation and, therefore, it has become a business, that is, it is only given as an option to encourage profit.

“Currently, a bill is being advanced that tries to make this practice a crime, that is, if you use surrogate motherhood for profit, you are being penalized. I believe that this bill with the current circumstances could be approved because it is regulating everything that has to do with the process, that is, how the issue of paternity is resolved, the surnames and rights of minors, the rights of mothers who provide the womb, in addition, to give compensation because the mother has a process of wear and tear, “said the lawyer.

This panorama could be explained from a subjective point of view, therefore, it has become one of the most controversial in the country. However, from where it could be understood on this occasion is from the option that will be given to people who for whatever reason cannot conceive a baby.

It should be noted that the interested persons will have to meet a series of conditions, such as being between the ages of 25 and 45 and, in the case of being a couple made up of a man and a woman, having exhausted the medical avenues to conceive. The citizens who will be able to take part in this measure will be singles, couples made up of people of the same sex and heterosexual couples unable to engender naturally.

“What is not prohibited is allowed”

For Repizo Ramírez, regardless of everything, surrogacy must be regulated because in practice it is occurring without any legal regulation and what is not prohibited is basically allowed, which means that people are doing it in a or another way. This, among other things, because of the dilemmas of paternity, surnames, delivery of the baby, as well as economic exploitation that is seen as a business.

Colombian legislation has gaps and not much clarity regarding the regulation of surrogacy. Due to the regulations that are not present, this activity has led to a complex public health situation, in which women put their lives at risk.

Added to this, he added that, “it is necessary to regulate the issue because if it continues without legislation it leaves or creates many legal gaps. There is nothing that generates guarantees. The Constitutional Court since 2009 gave the order to the Congress of the Republic to legislate and I really believe that the panorama and environment is currently more propitious. It is not illegal because it is not prohibited and so in the legislation it is allowed, currently it is done because the Constitutional Court began to intervene through a guardianship sentence and ordered the Congress of the Republic to regulate all the points that are specific and those that have generated the most conflicts in the practice of this exercise”.

The approval of the bill for the expert is a good option because it is part of the field of evolution, genetics and legislation that exists in the world, which must go hand in hand with existing changes in all fields. Only there would that option be legally established because it would become daily and act under clear rules.

“I think the initiative is applaudable and I hope transit is positively turned into a law to make it an option for couples who can’t have children. More than traumatisms, I believe that it can be a solution to the issue because with clear rules and specific conditions, where the rights of minors and mothers are established, a very suitable environment would be generated for the surrogacy to continue developing ” , he concluded.

A harmful practice?

Rosmary Garzón González, psychologist, Magister in Sexual and Reproductive Health, for her part, explained that, initially, it is necessary to understand that surrogate motherhood or surrogate motherhood is a truly “harmful” practice, which violates the rights of all women, boys and girls.

Under this logic, it is a practice that really “attacks all sexual and productive rights because it commodifies women and makes the exercise of maternity and paternity more than advocating for the right to a family, it is for having or wanting a biological child based on a budget. So when we talk about this, we are talking about a harmful practice that is considered a crime when understood as human trafficking because it is a form of exploitation of bodies, ”she emphasized.

He also reported that these discussions come from European practices because from there they seek to rent wombs in Latin America since they are low cost. It is through this use of Latinas that the issue of surrogate motherhood and the need to regulate or prohibit this practice begin to be thought about.

For these reasons, Garzón González fully agrees with prohibiting this practice for profit to prevent it from being carried out because, additionally, there is an underlying ethical concept regarding the human body of a woman, that is, that due to the fact of having a uterus it makes it a commodity process.

“It is also a question of social inequalities because those who accept these practices are women who are in a situation of social and economic vulnerability, and this is the only viable alternative they see is being able to rent their womb. In these processes there must be biological and ethical components, in addition, in terms of the rights of women and children. Something very different from transplant situations because it is done under terms of solidarity and not an economic transaction”, the psychologist clarified.

For the project to become a reality, it must pass four debates in Congress.

No data

Actually, in Huila there are no data as such because this is an underreporting, however, it can be inferred when entering social networks that offers of wombs abound. There are agencies that put together the packages or women who walk alone in the turbulent negotiation. The price is set based on the customer’s requirements regarding the appearance of the mother: age, weight, skin color and experience.

“You have to think that getting pregnant can present some health risks. This should not be naturalized. Within my investigative and clinical experience, I can say that there are few cases that take place in the department of Huila. Generally, the people who are looking for a surrogate are foreigners, ”she pointed out.