On the night of Tuesday, April 11, a spectacular traffic accident was reported in which one of the hippos that Pablo Escobar imported in the 1980s died.

The incident occurred in the municipality of Puerto Triunfo, in the eastern part of the department of Antioquia, in the vicinity of the Hacienda Nápoles, the former hideout of the top drug trafficker of the Medellín Cartel.

According to the preliminary information they obtained from the Denuncias Antioquia Twitter account, where they also attached images of what happened, the animal would have escaped from the grounds of the former home of the Colombian drug lord and in its flight a Renault Duster truck rammed it.

The hippopotamus lost its life after the strong collision with the vehicle, which was destroyed in its front part, while the occupants of the car are being treated by medical personnel, although they would not have suffered serious injuries.

These animals originating from Africa were imported by the worst criminal in the country’s history as a whim of his exotic tastes in the 1980s, when his drug-trafficking and terrorist group was at its height. His dream was to have a safari on the estate, so among the many wild animals he brought were three females and one male.

However, once Escobar was killed in December 1993, the animals were left to their own devices and found in this region of Magdalena Medio a site with conditions similar to those of their continent of origin, which allowed them to reproduce successfully, to the point of become that its population became a problem for the ecosystem of that area in central Colombia.

In March 2022, the Ministry of the Environment declared them an invasive species with which they sought to control their population, which has even resulted in the death of peasants who have sighted them, since these animals are quite aggressive and territorial.

But, on April 8, the animal lawyer Luis Domingo Gómez Maldonado sued the Council of State for that decision because Law 1774 issued in 2016 was not taken into account, which would legally prevent the hunting or slaughter of hippos.

“I do not consider that the declaration of the species as an invasive is wrong, but that it must take this into account, which is a superior law. The Ministry of the Environment must reformulate the resolution”, declared the jurist in the newspaper El Espectador.

At the end of March of this year, the news broke that 10 of these animals would be sent to Mexico and another 60 to India, following an agreement signed by the Antioquia Governor’s Office, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Ríos Negro Basins and Nare (Cornare), the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), the Ministry of the Environment and the US producer RPM to implement plans for the management of this species in the country. with Infobae

