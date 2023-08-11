A hitman from the Clan del Golfo accused of a bomb attack goes to jail

After the body of evidence presented by a specialized prosecutor, a judge with functions of guarantee control issued an intramural seizure measure against Andrés Felipe Herazo de Hoyos for the crime of conspiracy to commit a crime aggravated by extortion, terrorism and homicide.

The facts subject of investigation would have been presented from May 2021 to date when, after investigation work and collection of probative material, it was established that the defendant today would be part of the Clan del Golfo committing crimes in Mojana Sucreña in the municipalities of San Marcos, La Union and Caimito (Sucre).

In turn, alias Bad Bonny, as he is known in the criminal world, is also credited with launching a grenade-type explosive device at the San Marcos Police Station, an event that occurred in May 2022 as part of the strike. armed.

It is also inquired whether the members of the Clan del Golfo organization, of which the defendant is a part, are accused of demanding sums of money ranging between 100,000 and one million pesos from victims such as merchants, ranchers, merchandise transporters, in the Municipalities of San Marcos, Caimito, La Unión and San Benito Abad.

Gaula officers from the National Police captured Bad Bonny on the afternoon of July 22 while in San Marcos (Sucre).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

