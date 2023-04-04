TUC current

International symposium for women in science offered extensive insights into challenges for women in science, also thanks to internationally renowned speakers

From March 30th to 31st, 2023, the eighth edition of the interdisciplinary symposium for women in STEM fields (ISINA) took place at Chemnitz University of Technology. ISINA sees itself as a platform for the transfer of knowledge between women in academia on topics such as strategies for success in career matters. Another focus is the discussion of innovative forms of work. The initiators of the symposium are Prof. Dr. Olfa Kanoun, holder of the professorship for measurement and sensor technology at the TU Chemnitz, and Karla Kebsch, women’s and equal opportunities officer at the TU.

The opening lecture on the topic “I completed my Master! — And now?” Prof. Dr. Erika Abraham, head of the research area Theory of Hybrid Systems at the Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule (RWTH) Aachen. Prof. Abraham looked at the career path via the doctorate from different perspectives. She also presented the “WoCa-Lunch” project that she launched in 2021. With this initiative, female students should get to know the various aspects of doctoral studies and female doctoral candidates from the Department of Computer Science should be supported.

Numerous specialist lectures on current topics from science and research were also part of this year’s ISINA program. Among other things, Prof. Dr. Ulrike Wallrabe from the Institute for Microsystems Technology at the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg introduced the participants to the amazing world of adaptive optical elements. Prof. Najla Fourati from the Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers in Paris drew attention to intelligent biosensors for early cancer detection. Prof. Mihaela Albu from the Politehnica University of Bucharest gave a look behind the scenes of the flexible power supply. The speakers of the specialist lectures also reported on their career paths and the challenges they had to face as women in science.

The highlight of the symposium was an exciting panel discussion on the topic “International Experiences – Must Have or Nice to Have?”. Prof. Justyna Patalas-Maliszewska, Director of the Institute for Mechanical Engineering at the University of Zielona Góra (Poland), Franziska Klimant, Head of Department at the Professorship of Production Systems and Processes (Head: Prof. Dr. Martin Dix) at the TU Chemnitz and Ghaida Bouchaala discussed , guest student at the professorship for measurement and sensor technology at Chemnitz University of Technology. The participants talked about the benefits of international experience, the numerous individual challenges of a stay abroad and personal changes as a result of an experience abroad.

The ISINA conference was rounded off by further offers on topics such as “Captivate Your Audience With Your Oral Presentation”, “Design Thinking” and “Professional Profiling for Female Scientists”.

“It was a very successful event, which gained in format through the participation of many internationally renowned experts and enabled a more holistic view of the career opportunities for women in research,” Karla Kebsch summed up. “We would like to continue the format at Chemnitz University of Technology in 2024. I agree with our co-initiator Prof. Dr. Olfa Kanoun agree,” Kebsch continued.

03.04.2023

