News

by admin
A home for the relatives of hospitalized people

Faced with this situation, the governor of Risaralda, Victor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, consolidated an alliance between the San Camilo de Lelis Foundation and the San Jorge University Hospital to offer a home for transit and food to the relatives or companions of the patients admitted to the care center.

The foster home is now in operation, those who require any of the aforementioned services may ask the social work area of ​​the San Jorge hospital for this service.

The Hogar de Paso, which is located at 23 N° 3-53 street in the San Jorge de Pereira neighborhood, one block from the assistance center, has the capacity to house 15 people and feed up to 50 daily. In this place people can sleep, bathe and much more.

