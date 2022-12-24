A horse, on the afternoon of Friday 23 December, after escaping from its enclosure ended up in the Ledra river in Majano. He was saved by the San Daniele firefighters who immediately intervened on the spot: after a few hours, however, the animal died.

According to what has been reconstructed, it was 5pm when the animal managed to jump the fence after some people had thrown firecrackers right at the place where it was.

The horse, frightened, then fled and started running. The alarm was raised by the citizen Adriano Gasstandello who contributed to helping the firefighters in the recovery of the animal, which had ended up in the river, making his tractor equipped with a gallows available.

The firefighters descended into the water managing to harness the horse and fix the harness straps to the fork of the agricultural vehicle.

The horse was then lifted and carried to safety. The operations ended around 20. Initially it was thought that the animal was just cold and scared but unfortunately he didn’t make it.