A hotel farm immersed in the greenery of the lower Salento is on sale for 3.3 million euros — idealista/news

An announcement of a hotel and farmhouse for sale located in the middle of nature in the lower Salento has been published on idealista. The asking price is 3.3 million euros and the location is truly unique.

It is a very suggestive and particular structure, as it was built on the style of aancient Masseria. In fact, a imposing towerwith a courtyard equipped with swimming pool and large lawn. The hotel enjoys an excellent position being located close to the splendid white sandy beaches of Torre Pali, Torre Vado, Pescoluse, Torre San Giovanni and Lido Marini.

This hotel is the ideal destination for those looking for a truly relaxing stay, located in a small wonderful Mediterranean paradise among olive trees in the magical land of the Messapians in the natural park. Inside is the ristorante with large reception hall, large poolside terracethree small rooms inside the ancient Pajare, reception room built inside the fortified tower, 29 rooms, swimming pool, tennis court and ample parking.

The structure was built and organized as a hotel in strong symbiosis with therural and rocky environment which surrounds it around three large ancient ‘Pajare’ finely restored, typical and ancient rural buildings of the lower Salento with ‘barrel’ vaults with exposed carparo stone.

The hotel is in the center of approximately 3.5 hectares of countryside that make up the agricultural property of the structure, immersed in the greenery of centuries-old olive groves, rich orchards and vegetable gardens. Various agricultural activities are carried out within the company for the direct production of vegetables, extra virgin olive oil and typical products of the house.