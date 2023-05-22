“A house divided against itself will not stand up.” Abraham Lincoln

The portico of this article is taken from a dramatic speech by President Lincoln in the year 1858, where he raises the need to take the necessary steps to put an end to slavery and thus definitely unite the country, a task that cost a bloody civil war and a long road in favor of reconciliation and integration of the various elements that make up the community of that great nation. Again, of course in a different context and within undeniable progress in all aspects, political and social, President Biden in a recent speech, in my opinion of undoubted relevance, addressed to Howard University graduates in Washington, raised the need to continue the fight against racism not fully overcome and warning in harsh words that “white supremacy is the most dangerous terrorist threat to our national security.”

From the outset, I would affirm that the United States is a large and diverse country, with complex governance, a consequence of a federal system that is difficult for laymen to understand, and of which they are otherwise proud, as well as its democracy with a high pluralistic spirit. and his zeal for the protection of the sphere of life of each one, and therefore the limits that are generally tried to impose to the temptation of intervention by the state authority, based on an almost sacred feeling of respect for its proudly long-lived Constitution and its principles and values ​​collected in it.

Along with the Constitution, a document of the greatest relevance for North American citizens flourishes, and why not say it, also for the world, given its importance and influence throughout the world, which is none other than the Declaration of Independence approved in 1776, and whose editor was one of the so-called “founding fathers” of the new nation, the Virginian Thomas Jefferson. With this Declaration, the young nation becomes the first of modernity, as it is also the first genuinely democratic one, as its legitimacy rests on the principle of popular sovereignty.

Jefferson belonged to the multitude of enlightened men who designed the ideological, legal, and political foundations by which the United States continues to be governed. The Declaration of Independence is above all his work. Written with terse and convincing clarity, it collects in few but illuminating words the reasons for its independence from the British Empire. Son of the Enlightenment, the author uses arguments inspired by natural law to sustain evident truths, “an appeal to the court of the world“, which will institutionalize the principles to govern the new nation, first of all equality among human beings , the reality inscribed in our nature that all men are created equal, and therefore “endowed by the Creator with certain inalienable rights.”

Jefferson was a convinced opponent of slavery, and therefore in favor of its abolition; however, the resistance of the southern delegates in particular prevented a more decisive approach for the historical moment. The history of the long years that have elapsed is marked by the struggle for the legal, political, social and economic conditions that make the idealistic tenor of the Declaration an effective reality.

Returning to the meaning of the aforementioned combative words of President Biden, and which I have no doubt have their source of inspiration in the spirit of the Declaration, it is worth asking about the battles today and in the near future around the crucial issue. I dare to think that the United States is currently undergoing a cultural struggle, for which I use a term of Germanic origin, “culture fight”, concept of struggle in favor of civilization and humanity. Indeed, this great country, admirable in many ways, confronts the struggle between two ways of identifying with the nation, ultimately its national conscience, one inspired by the value of the solidarity integration of its citizens, and the other that resists abandon the “white supremacism” alluded to by President Biden.

In the long but inevitable path of humanity to reconcile with itself, I hope that this admirable document, the Declaration of Independence, continues to be the beacon of union that inspires the best struggles of its people to recognize equal opportunities for all. its citizens without exception, regardless of the color of their skin, their way of life and their cultural peculiarities.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!