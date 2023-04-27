A house made of wood and mud eternalized the memory of Luis Enrique Martínez

In the corregimiento El Hatico, municipality of Fonseca, La Guajira, the land where he was born, the memory house in honor of the accordioner is locatedor Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El pollo vallenato’, who will be honored during the version 56 of the Vallenata Legend Festival which will take place from October 26 to 30.

In March 2022, the Luis Enrique Martíne Foundationz started this valuable project so that vallenato lovers could travel back in time and get to know the experiences and people that marked the life of El Pollo Vallenato.

Arriving at the heritage house, at the entrancea Colombian flag rests on an accordion with golden toneswhich gives a heroic tone to Luis Enrique Martínez, who became an ambassador of the flagship music of the region.

The house was inaugurated in 2022.

That accordion, which welcomes tourists and neighbors, accompanied the remains of Luis Enrique Martínez the day they arrived in El Haticoafter passing away on March 25, 1995 in Santa Marta.

Inseparable as always, the accordion It was installed in the mausoleum built in the cemetery where the tomb of the ‘Chicken’ is. In 2022, the foundation decided to repair it and place it as a symbol of the greatness of the most recognized son of the El Hatico corregimiento.

THE DIGITATOR

Behind the flag located at the entrance, on a small sign attached to the wall, a sentence can be read: “Luis Enrique Martínez, the greatest accordion finger player immortalized by his notes”. Immortality confirmed in February 2023 when it was 100 years since his birth and the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation decided to honor him.

“We want to perpetuate the name of Luis Enrique Martínez. We collect the memory of the people who had an experience with him and things of value that he created during his life. We also keep all the hits from him ”, he told EL PILÓN Dasnelly Bolivar Torres, partner and treasurer of the Luis Enrique Martínez Foundation.

The memory house is a traditional house, built of wood with mud walls, and is located in the same place where Luis Enrique Martínez was born.

The walls, the ceiling and the door They have a design that takes you to the past, to the youth of Luis Enrique Martínez, when he toured the Caribbean towns carrying his accordion and dazzling with the agility in his fingering.

On a patio wall, painted pink, the lyrics of his most remembered songs are listeds, such as ‘La fame’, ‘La tijera’, ‘Maricela’, ‘La cumbia cienaguera’, among others.

Beside him is a painting of three musicians. representing the Vallenato groups of 50 years ago: the accordion player who lowers his face and hides it between the instrument and his hat; the cashier who looks with respect and with sacred delicacy hits the box, and the guacharaquero who leans on his shoulder where he rubs his instrument to produce the sound.

LITERATURE AND ART

The memory house has an aroma of minstrelsy and literature. In one of the posted photographs the accordion player appears next to the Nobel Prize for Literature and a lover of vallenato Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

In another photograph, which resonates in the ears of those who were fortunate enough to hear them, He is accompanied by minstrels such as Náfer and Alejandro Durán, Nando Marín, Rafael Escalona, ​​among others.

“There is the photograph of when he recorded his first LP. In those years, the minstrels barely used a row of the instrument. Luis Enrique took on the task of getting all the tonalities out of it. He unraveled all the keys of the accordion ”added Dasnelly Bolívar Torres.

By Deivis Caro