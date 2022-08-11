In via Castello d’Amore in Treviso an area of ​​about one thousand square meters that will be returned to the community through an important restoration work

TREVISO. A community housing and spaces for people in difficulty in the former municipal slaughterhouse, located in via Castello d’Amore.

An area of ​​about one thousand square meters that will be returned to the community through an important restoration work. The project concerns two specific areas: the first relating to social service which requires adequate spaces to accommodate homeless people. The second area is related to the recovery of real estate assets, creating a protected and inclusive context.

The former municipal slaughterhouse, at present, is an integrated complex of buildings in a state of semi-abandonment with generous volumes and an excellent location: it is in fact located in an easily accessible position from the city center and from the districts, both by public transport. public or on foot or by bicycle.

The intervention area is also already served by roads and public parking lots. The need to create adequate spaces to constitute a day center for the activities of homeless people, therefore constitutes an excellent opportunity for urban redevelopment and recovery of an area in severe degradation for several years.

The guest user will be transferred to Palazzo Moretti (former ECA) in the new structure. There will also be the canteen of active solidarity with 29 seats for lunch seven days a week. A novelty concerns the new beds for women in a separate room or for homeless people who need a more protected environment.

The project of the second section, on the other hand, envisages the transformation of the industrial warehouse into the current complex of the former slaughterhouse to use it as a day and night emergency center. The recovered building will house multipurpose spaces for social gathering, a dining area and day laboratories, a series of services available such as kitchen area, changing rooms and laundry. The spaces are completed by a sector dedicated to emergency night accommodation consisting of four dormitories with more beds as well as toilets.

This structure in perspective will replace the existing center in via Pasubio.

The total amount of the works for the first part is approximately 2 million euros (of which 1.2 POR FESR and own resources of the Municipality of Treviso), for the second part of 1.3 million (PNRR funding). As regards the first phase, the contract for the works is scheduled for September 2022 and execution between December 2022 and April 2023; as regards the second phase, after the approval of the executive project, set for April 2023 and the contract, between May and July 2023, work will begin in September and will end in June 2024.