A huge luminous object pierces the sky over Inner Mongolia. Netizens: Like a flashlight

According to news on December 19, this evening, netizens from Inner Mongolia, Beijing and other places posted a video of a “huge luminous body” on social platforms, which attracted the attention of netizens.

Judging from the video,A huge luminous body in the sky slowly rises and cuts through the sky. Because it looks like a beam of light,Some netizens said: “It looks like a flashlight.”

In addition, some netizens in Shanxi, Tianjin and other places also said that they saw similar luminous bodies. According to the well-known aviation blogger “Aviation Story”,The luminous body is a rocket cloud.

It is understood that in November this year, my country successfully launched the Yunhai-3 satellite into space using the Long March 6 modified carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, and the satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit.

At that time, netizens from many places across the country took pictures of the satellite launch, and the rocket cloud was like a huge “golden tadpole”, which was very shocking. In contrast, the luminous body that appeared tonight should be the rocket cloud.

According to experts, the rocket engine reached a relatively high place,If the sun angle is right, the rocket exhaust will be illuminated by the sun, and people on the ground can watch the cone-shaped clouds.That is rocket cloud.