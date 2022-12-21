Home News A huge luminous body pierces the sky over Inner Mongolia. Netizens: Like a flashlight–fast technology–technology changes the future
News

A huge luminous body pierces the sky over Inner Mongolia. Netizens: Like a flashlight–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
A huge luminous body pierces the sky over Inner Mongolia. Netizens: Like a flashlight–fast technology–technology changes the future

A huge luminous object pierces the sky over Inner Mongolia. Netizens: Like a flashlight

2022-12-19 22:10:59 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shiqi Editor: Shiqi Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

According to news on December 19, this evening, netizens from Inner Mongolia, Beijing and other places posted a video of a “huge luminous body” on social platforms, which attracted the attention of netizens.

Judging from the video,A huge luminous body in the sky slowly rises and cuts through the sky. Because it looks like a beam of light,Some netizens said: “It looks like a flashlight.”

In addition, some netizens in Shanxi, Tianjin and other places also said that they saw similar luminous bodies. According to the well-known aviation blogger “Aviation Story”,The luminous body is a rocket cloud.

It is understood that in November this year, my country successfully launched the Yunhai-3 satellite into space using the Long March 6 modified carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, and the satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit.

A huge luminous object pierces the sky over Inner Mongolia. Netizens: Like a flashlight

At that time, netizens from many places across the country took pictures of the satellite launch, and the rocket cloud was like a huge “golden tadpole”, which was very shocking. In contrast, the luminous body that appeared tonight should be the rocket cloud.

According to experts, the rocket engine reached a relatively high place,If the sun angle is right, the rocket exhaust will be illuminated by the sun, and people on the ground can watch the cone-shaped clouds.That is rocket cloud.

A huge luminous object pierces the sky over Inner Mongolia. Netizens: Like a flashlight

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Last cdm, Draghi thanked the ministers: "You have made Italy a protagonist in Europe and in the world". Green light to the Draft Budgetary Document

Editor in charge: Shiqi

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

“Crag-like demotion” Xiao Yaqing, the former Minister of...

Weather forecast: Subtropical Christmas in Italy, expected temperatures...

Confartigianato Trasporti raises the alarm due to a...

40-year-old Peking Opera actor Chu Lanlan died of...

The culture bonus for 18-year-olds doubles to a...

Prevention and treatment of new crown Chinese medicine...

Maneuver, the rule on the “pos” has been...

The possibility of Omicron mutating into a highly...

The network of the corrupting professor in right-wing...

Beijing: Continue to promote the resumption of work...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy