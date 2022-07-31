The assassination of Alika Ogorchukwu in Civitanova Marche is a nightmare that becomes reality. Perfect racism is the power of a white man who, without any hesitation, brutally ends the life of a Black man, with motor disabilities, in the open public space. In front of dozens of other white eyes, he deprives him of the possibility of standing, appropriating his crutch, then hitting him with his and finally taking advantage with his bare hands of the power that structural racism has given him. In the words of African American geographer Ruth Wilson Gilmore, it is the power to expose Black lives to premature death.

Behind the narrative that describes him in the throes of the famous “raptus” of murderous violence, an erotic, testosteronic pleasure is hidden instead: the foundation of modern white masculinity. In fact, a few minutes later, the secular specter of the slave era returns to legitimize what happened: the myth of the sexually violent Black. No evidence is needed in front of this accusation, since the time of the Lynch law in the United States of the late nineteenth century, from which the term lynching derives, the public massacre of Black men does not need proof, the myth is enough to claim self-defense.

So Filippo Ferlazzo, as soon as he was arrested, claims to have acted because Ogorchukwu would have molested “his” woman.

Alika Ogorchukwu’s killer is a white supremacist, racist and murderer but that doesn’t make him a bad apple in any way. No person in this country can tell themselves that they are not responsible for the atrocity that happened. Institutions and civil society, all of them, have allowed this to happen.

Ogorchukwu’s killer is the product of the society he lives in, of the power that society has given him. Civitanova Marche, administered by Lega and Fratelli d’Italia, is located in the province of Macerata, another city led by the League, where Luca Traini, a former party militant, left home on February 3, 2018, shooting at all the Black people he met and hitting six. A few kilometers further north, in Fermo, in the province of Ancona, Emmanuel Chidi Nnamdi was killed on 6 July 2016. The killer, Amedeo Mancini, who was wearing a CasaPound t-shirt, hit him to death with a bar.

The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is nothing exceptional in a country where more than 40 racially motivated murders have been committed in the last forty years, not to mention the survivors of supremacist attacks, beatings in prisons, detention centers for repatriation (cpr) or to places such as the Levante barracks in Piacenza. Or even the survivors of inhuman exploitation in the production chains, as in the case of people segregated and tied up in the premises of the Grafica Veneta company, the slave laborers and humiliated in the tomato plantations of southern Italy, the underpaid and subjected non-Italian domestic workers to blackmail of all kinds.

The racist depictions in school books, the texts celebrating colonial invasions, a million sons and daughters of immigrants deprived of citizenship because they do not have pure Italian blood in their veins are no exception.