The department of Huila has a new Ombudsman, who assumed this position after the departure of Constanza Arias. Full of challenges, desire and purposes, Johana Elena Rojas Herrera, a native of Pitalito, arrived at the Huila sectional Ombudsman’s Office, an entity that has been training her and has given her the opportunity to grow professionally.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Diario Del Huila, spoke with the lawyer graduated from the Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia, with postgraduate degrees in the criminal and procedural area, who has worked in the public and private sectors, about the challenges she is assuming, her arrival at the entity and the changes that could come.

She was an assistant to the magistrate in the Administrative Court of Huila, external advisor to control entities such as the Departmental and Municipal Comptroller’s Office, external lawyer for Comfamiliar Huila, public defender in the criminal area of ​​the Ombudsman’s Office, has worked as a lawyer for more than 17 years litigant and now took office before the Ombudsman Carlos Camargo Assis.

Defender, how do you receive this charge?

For us it is a great professional challenge, it is a special situation because I am absolutely prepared. I come on an immense journey throughout my bajare where I have had experience working in entities, however, I had been working from the Ombudsman’s Office from one of its public areas where legal and judicial services are provided to low-income people who They do not have judicial representation in judicial offices.

This allowed me to have a direct relationship with the vision, mission and institutional values ​​of the Ombudsman’s Office and, of course, I have always had a special affection for my entity and more now that I assume a position of high dignity as it is to become the Huila sectional Ombudsman. We receive it with immense love, with absolute confidence that we will articulate all the necessary efforts to carry out the purposes of the entity throughout the territory of our department.

On your arrival, how did you find the Huila sectional Ombudsman’s Office?

The Ombudsman’s Office, as is well known, is recognized for its efforts to consolidate human rights through dissemination, defense, and promotion organizations. At this moment we are planted in an institutional strategic plan called ‘Your Rights Unite Us’ that came from the hand of our institutional head from 2021 to 2024. This is a navigation chart that we have to carry out all the programmatic content of our entity and additionally in line with what is the constitution and the rules that govern the existence of our entity.

The Ombudsman’s Office is consolidated, it has an absolutely suitable staff to carry out all the steps that are under its charge in each of its directives, its addresses and delegates. Of course, we need this to become much more established, we need to provide the necessary coverage that the department requires in all of our communities and especially the most vulnerable ones, for this reason, we want to immerse ourselves within those communities to offer real, concrete, true and lasting solutions.

What is your particular stamp, the one that you will have to continue with the hard work of Constanza Arias?

We are clear that those who provide the services are human beings and it is necessary to recognize and highlight everything that this human being means, that is, to give a human meaning to this provision of the service. It is important to disappoint all our requests in a human way because we are people who are articulated to be able to help others and that this is our great motto from now on because things have been doing very well, so we need to do them even better.

What could be missing within that job?

We have been doing absolutely committed work, but dissemination channels must be created so that what we are doing is seen and heard in all corners of the department that the Ombudsman works for dignity and defense of human rights and the well-being of the inhabitants.

One of our challenges is to consolidate that part so that communities throughout the territory can feel supported and feel that the State has created, through special organizations, an articulated system that allows them to have an echo and offer concrete solutions. Not only because of the immediacy of the situations that arise daily, but with medium and long-term thinking.

How will the articulation be with the other entities and the institutionality?

We cannot be alone because it would be an even more daunting task than it has been. For this reason, the idea is to strengthen those communication channels with the other public service entities whose purpose is to promote the well-being and improvement of all the conditions of our compatriots.

The challenge, without a doubt, is to be able to articulate these intuitions and also to create the channels of fluid and direct communion to be able to reach our goal, which is to provide the necessary and sufficient coverage throughout the department of Huila; promoting, improving, promulgating and consolidating everything that has to do with our institutionality.

Those sensitive issues that you handle, which is the one that worries you the most?

There are several, we have a very important institutional path in everything that has to do with the prison community, care for victims of the post-conflict, the child and adolescent population, abandonment of the elderly, the LGTBIQ+ community, health service and others.

We have four judicial circuits that are packed with people deprived of their liberty, where we have overcrowding of accused and convicted, with absolutely aberrational conditions in terms of safeguarding their human rights. In addition to the problematic situations of child labor, everything that has to do with our children dropping out of school.

The abandonment of our elderly in care centers is aberrational, a situation that occurs daily and why not name all the human rights that have been highlighted by the LGTBIQ+ community.

The health thing is worrisome, right?

It became customary to go to the justice services to be able to go to the health services. The person who requires a medication knows that before requesting it, they must formulate a guardianship action that has a factor of economic expense and time that is sometimes vital for people who require an urgent or emergency procedure. Many times you have to wait until ultima ratio decisions where they can agree with you when it is often too late.

Also, 2022 was marked by early warnings due to the presence of alleged groups outside the law.

We have the record from 2018 to 2022 and the last early warning had to do with the municipalities of Nátaga, La Plata and Paicol. This is in favor of the safeguarding of all leaders and defenders of human rights who are populations at risk in a certain way.

Some public entities are cutting staff. Is this decision going to be applied to the Huila sectional Ombudsman’s Office?

The Ombudsman’s Office has a very solid management of its staff, however, many more are required, but with those we are currently operating it is possible to carry out our institutional purposes in view of the institutional strategic plan. We have a personnel plant according to the need and if it could be linked in some way, instead of withdrawing officials, it would be ideal. It must be taken into account that this is due to studies carried out, of course, by our entity at the central level and we abide by it.

At this moment, at the national level, the entity has more than 3,200 contractors and the goal is to reach 3,800. In our region we have a work plant made up of 42 employees plus some contractors who are the ones who provide the service at the level of the entire department, but it is necessary to have many more.

What changes are coming for the entity during this term with the new national government?

It is public knowledge that our new president is aimed at being the government of the people and very present, where he proposes everything that has to do with total peace and the important thing is to continue in line with those same values, that same mission and course that is to reach the objectives of sustainable development together and want to be consistent with those postulates of our high government. We permanently receive all the instructions to effectively have an open government, which prioritizes those constitutional purposes such as security, justice, health and the life of all members of our society.

At this time, which are the municipalities that cause you the most concern?

There are several and for that, early warnings are processed. At this moment we are focused on what has to do with the presence of illegal armed groups and we have a clear guideline to be very vigilant. This is not to say that throughout the department there are complaints and situations that require the attention of the authorities.

What will your work be like in all this panorama that I have raised?

We will work very closely to the regulations and guidelines that we have of a regulatory nature, and to the institutional strategic plan where we have a clear vision of what the Ombudsman’s Office is. In addition, hand in hand with the citizens, that is, for us the first is the citizen, with the implementation of values ​​and principles.

Finally, what is said to the Huilenses who have stopped believing in the institutionality?

We are going to indicate to the entire Huilense community that the Ombudsman’s Office as a State institution is going to be a permanent and continuous presence in all the territories. We are going to be face to face leading transformation processes and from now on indicating that we will be hand in hand with the other entities, but of course, with all the resources of all kinds that we have to develop our mission with each inhabitant of the region.