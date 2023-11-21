A humble-looking man leaves a millionaire inheritance to his people | USA

Geoffrey Holt, a humble caretaker who lived in a mobile home community in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, led a modest and unassuming life. He was often spotted around town in shabby clothing, using his lawn tractor, or sitting on the side of the road reading the newspaper. However, upon his death, it was discovered that Holt had left behind a stunning secret — he was a millionaire, and he had bequeathed his entire fortune to his community of 4,200 people.

Holt’s will revealed that he had left a substantial sum of $3.8 million to the town of Hinsdale for the benefit of education, health, recreation, and culture. It was a shocking revelation for the residents, who had no idea about Holt’s wealth. “He seemed to have everything he wanted, but he didn’t want much,” said Edwin “Smokey” Smith, Holt’s best friend and former employer. “I don’t think anyone had the slightest idea that he was so successful.”

The news of Holt’s generous gift has sparked discussions in the town about how to utilize the funds. Suggestions have been made to repair the community clock, improve buildings, or purchase a new vote counting machine in honor of Holt, who always made sure to vote. Another proposal is to create an online driving course, paying homage to Holt’s teaching of young drivers.

Local authorities have been made aware of the will, and organizations can apply for grants through a fund established by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, which draws interest that would amount to approximately $150,000 annually.

Hinsdale, located on the banks of the Connecticut River, has abundant hiking and fishing opportunities and is home to a rich historical legacy. The town has the oldest operating post office in the United States, dating back to 1816. The money left behind by Geoffrey Holt will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on the community, leaving a legacy that will benefit generations to come.