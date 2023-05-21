A job all the way

By Valentina Castaño

If the 139-meter-high building of the Chamber of Commerce in the center of Medellín looks imposing from below, from above the height seems even more. With 32 floors, this small skyscraper, the fourth largest in the city, joined the Coltejer building and the Café building in the 1970s to forever change the architectural landscape of this area of ​​the Paisa capital.

“This is the highest that we have ever had, they are almost always a maximum of 20 floors,” explain Emer Luis Padilla Martínez and the brothers Jorge Mario and Santiago Salazar Ospina, members of the work team that is currently maintaining the exterior façade of the building.

Jorge and Santiago come from western Antioquia, while Emer’s calm voice can be felt a marked coastal accent. Looking up at the Chamber of Commerce stretching skyward, she is surprised to think that these men could clean up its exterior.

Emer Padilla and Jorge Salazar are currently working on the facade of the Chamber of Commerce building on Avenida Oriental.

An opportunity well up

Both the Salazar and Padilla brothers are not from Medellín, they came from Anzá Antioquia and Montería respectively. The most surprising thing is that none of them had a particular interest in working at heights, this job was simply the opportunity to have a better quality of life.

“I come from a town, Anzá, in the countryside things get very bad financially and a cousin offered me a job here with this, I came here and I’ve been doing it for about 10 years,” says Jorge Mario.

A little over three months ago, his younger brother Santiago decided to follow him to the city, where Jorge already had a paved road; Thus, he managed to get her a position within the company where he works, Aplicassab SAS, which offers facade maintenance services.

Before starting to work tens of meters above the ground, people are thoroughly trained in all the details of the work: safety, rescue maneuvers, and of course, the well-known “height course”.

“Regarding safety, the first thing is to check all the equipment, the brake, the harness, the life lines, certify anchors and then be very careful,” explains Emer.

But, despite all the security measures, seeing them drop in their harnesses on Avenida Oriental raises a question that is impossible to avoid, isn’t it scary?

“The truth is, the first few times, yes, when you do the heights course, the evaluation is done on a short scaffolding, something very different from actually working in a building,” Jorge explains. “120 meters upwards are not just anything”, Emer replies.

And it is that, although one believes that they have become accustomed to their work, all agree that elevation is a true challenge of their profession.

“The most challenging thing is undoubtedly the height, for example, here where there is such a busy road below, it scares one to see the people and the cars; very different from when working in a unit where many times one would fall on the grass and there is nothing below”, says Jorge.

Regarding work challenges, Emer continues, “I think it’s when it starts to wind down, that’s when you get more scared. When there is bad weather, it rains or there is too much wind, you don’t work because it’s dangerous”.

about the work

Ensuring the proper maintenance of a building as large as the Chamber’s is a full-time job, works are constantly being carried out to ensure that the place retains the same brightness it had when it was built.

According to Alison Araque, the building’s administrator, these latest works are due to “the filtration of humidity, the deterioration of the plates and their dirt due to environmental contamination. Behind the decision are all the owners”.

The facade works began on December 1, 2022 and will end on May 26. To carry them out, a budget of more than $364 million was necessary.

Thus, once Jorge, Santiago, Emer and the rest of the team finish their work, the aesthetic improvement of the facades will be achieved, the building will be impervious to rain to prevent water infiltration into the apartments and offices, and there will be an increase in the quality of life of the members of the co-ownership.