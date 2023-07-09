A journalist from the newspaper La Jornada is found dead in Mexico

The lifeless body of Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, correspondent for the newspaper La Jornada in the northwestern Mexican state of Nayarit, was found this Saturday with signs of violence after being reported missing, the local prosecutor’s office reported.

Sánchez is the first active journalist to die in violent circumstances in 2023 in Mexico, considered one of the most dangerous countries for communicators.

“The body was found with signs of violence and on it two cards with a legend (…) and the communicator Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez has been identified by his relatives,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

According to the first inquiries, the death occurred between 24 and 48 hours prior to its location, this Saturday morning in a rural area near Tepic, the capital of Nayarit.

According to local media, the journalist’s body was apparently tied up and wrapped in plastic bags, while the messages were allegedly from criminal groups.

La Jornada, a left-wing newspaper founded in 1985 and based in Mexico City, had already lost two of its most prestigious correspondents: Miroslava Breach, in Chihuahua in March 2017 (north), and Javier Valdez, in Sinaloa ( northwest), in May of the same year. This last journalist was an AFP collaborator.

Sánchez Iñiguez’s wife, Cecilia López, reported last Friday to the prosecutor’s office that she had not known his whereabouts since Wednesday night, when she was in another town visiting relatives and spoke with him by phone.

López also pointed out, adds the newspaper, that at her home she found the clothes her husband was wearing the last day he saw him and in his bag were all his belongings except the La Jornada correspondent’s card.

The family has also reported that “his computer, his cell phone, a hard drive and his sandals are missing,” the newspaper added.

To investigate thoroughly

In parallel, the Nayarit prosecutor’s office also reported the disappearance for a few hours of Jonathan Lora Ramírez, 38, who, according to Mexican newspapers, collaborated with the Nayarit media.

Armed and hooded men broke into his home, located in the municipality of Xalisco, “and took him out by force, taking him aboard a vehicle.”

Lora Ramírez “has been located alive and in good health,” adds the prosecutor’s office, assuring that the main investigation in these two cases is “related to the journalistic work of the victims.”

According to the investigations, both communicators “at some point collaborated on joint projects related to their occupation, as well as on matters of a personal nature.”

The Nayarit prosecutor’s office is also looking for Osiris Maldonado de la Paz, who has disappeared since July 3 and who is identified as a teacher who years ago worked in digital media.

A statement signed by journalists from Nayarit and from other states of the country to the local and federal authorities “that all lines of investigation be exhausted” and that protection be given to the relatives of the victims.

These disappearances “seriously affect (…) their families, the union and society in general because they are violent actions that disrupt public peace and reveal the danger that all people are in at any time,” says the pronouncement.

Nayarit, on the Pacific coast, is a neighbor of the states of Sinaloa (northwest) and Jalisco (west), where the two largest drug cartels in the country operate.

Last May, Marco Aurelio Ramírez, a retired journalist and former official from the Mexican state of Puebla (center), was shot dead as he was leaving his home.

Since 2000, more than 150 journalists have been assassinated in Mexico, according to that organization.

According to the government, only in 2022 there were 13 homicides of reporters and the authorities are investigating whether these events were related to the profession of the victims.

The majority of communicator crimes continue in impunity.

