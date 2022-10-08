Learn how to drive an excavator, in complete safety, and moreover without polluting. And if we even put in a race with points and winners, everything becomes even more interesting. This is the spirit of the competition promoted by Cefs, the building center for training and safety, which, within the framework of Casa Moderna, proposed a virtual and immersive experience not only for its students but for all the curious. , of the trade or not. Thanks to a software that comes directly from Canada and that in Italy is used only in Milan, the students of Cefs train safely and learn how to use bulldozers, loaders and other machinery even in extreme situations. “The software can be implemented for every need and, just like a made-to-measure suit, adapt to everyone’s needs”, explains Loris Zanor, director of the construction school. “This particular experiment projects us towards the construction of the future and allows, even those who have been doing this job for years, to learn something new thanks to career progression simulations”. Without the simulator, in fact, the learning procedures for children would be less accessible (an expert worker should take care to teach them everything and also accept the risk factor of the subject). With scores, timers, obstacles to overcome and calculation of errors, the simulation promoted within Casa Moderna also becomes a race with a lot of finalists and a prize up for grabs as excavator of the year. (Petrussi video productions)

01:26