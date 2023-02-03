Home News A kilo of cheese is still above $24,000 in Valledupar
A kilo of cheese is still above $24,000 in Valledupar

REDACTION.

Valledupar It was one of the first cities with the largest price hikes of food, as well as other products and services during the 2022the year in which costeño cheese reached $30.000 pesos per kilo.

More than a month into the year 2023, this dairy derivative is among the $24,000 and the $27,000 per kilogram in the Valledupar Popular Marketin accordance with Diomar Echavez, member of the board of directors of this shopping center.

“The most demanded is hard cheese because many arepas are consumed in this city, but the most expensive is soft cheese,” Echavez explained. Part of the vallenata citizenship has stated that consuming this product is ‘a luxury’, because in the neighborhood stores the prices increase economic values.

Lea: A kilo of cheese rose to $30,000: experts say there is speculation

LACK OF PRICE CONTROL?

Thus, at the end of January, the Government Secretariat of the capital of Cesarthrough the Consumer Protection Office, was in the public market with the aim of making control and inspection to prices, weights and measures” of the marketers.

However, the aforementioned business leader told THE PYLON what “There is very little that local authorities can do because national measures are required, where agreements are made with the countries from which the inputs and medicines for livestock are being imported.”

Some producers claim that production costs have also increased. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Echavez assured that at lower production costs, more affordable It will be for consumers.

On the other hand, one informal trader of this product asserted that she sells it to $24.000; “They bring it from Becerril”, added.

There are economists who justify the increase by the rise in laborproduction process and transportation of agricultural foodstuffs, others affirm that the price variation could also be the result of speculation.

It may interest you: Speculation, the other side of inflation in Valledupar

