Home » A “Klostergartl” for everyone near the Traun
News

A “Klostergartl” for everyone near the Traun

by admin
A “Klostergartl” for everyone near the Traun

The council passed a majority vote on Thursday. In addition to a boccia track, a Kneipp pool and a children’s play area, snack hedges, gazebos, picnic areas, a barefoot path, a table tennis area and open spaces are planned. Already existing there and natural materials such as willow rods or tree trunks are used. The bouldering wall complements the range of outdoor sports.

“Our municipal area is very small, and I am therefore pleased that the ‘Klostergartl’ is a green area that has not been open to the public until now,” says Mayor Johannes Moser (VP). Funding comes from the state of Upper Austria and the LEADER region of Wels-Land.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Thief electrocuted while trying to steal TV

You may also like

Concentrating on projects and taking multiple measures to...

“It’s no longer possible” – schools in the...

They prosecute a couple accused of enslaving and...

Former Florence Prosecutor says goodbye to his family...

Serbian President Vucic resigns from party leadership |...

The Infanta Sofía reaches her confirmation, in which...

Law has protection to shield women in politics:...

Hometown flavor｜Shenyang rice: “grain” with thick heart and...

St. Vincenz Hospital in Duisburg Dellviertel in flames

Guillermo Lasso underwent prostate surgery in the US.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy