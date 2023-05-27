A “Klostergartl” for everyone near the Traun

The council passed a majority vote on Thursday. In addition to a boccia track, a Kneipp pool and a children’s play area, snack hedges, gazebos, picnic areas, a barefoot path, a table tennis area and open spaces are planned. Already existing there and natural materials such as willow rods or tree trunks are used. The bouldering wall complements the range of outdoor sports.

“Our municipal area is very small, and I am therefore pleased that the ‘Klostergartl’ is a green area that has not been open to the public until now,” says Mayor Johannes Moser (VP). Funding comes from the state of Upper Austria and the LEADER region of Wels-Land.

