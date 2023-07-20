a laboratory started to ensure the sequencing of microorganisms – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

On July 18, 2023, the University of Lomé inaugurated the Genomics of Emerging and Re-emerging Pathogens Unit (GénoPERe) of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Immunology (BIOLIM). A laboratory intended to help researchers in this temple of knowledge to better identify pathogens with more precision.

The realization of the project has received significant support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the World Health Organization (WHO). This is a qualitative leap that has been made, according to Professor Salou Mounerou, Biolim Deputy Director and promoter of the sequencing platform. Thus, with its operation, UL would be ready to face the next pandemics. “This lab will help us do sequencing. Pathogens, microorganisms are plural and diversified, so it is important to know the sequence at the level of their DNA to make the difference between one and the other. Do you remember when Covid-19 arrived, there were Delta variants, Alpha variants and then at one point we were on Omicron where a lot of people were infected but clinically they were fine. It is the sequence reaction which makes it possible to say that it is such a variant”, he explained.

Indeed, learning from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2021 the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee recommended strengthening global sequencing capacities and encouraging rapid data sharing. This committee, recalled Dr Diallo Fatoumata Binta Tidiane, WHO country representative, also recommended that WHO actively support the strengthening of systematic genomic surveillance in order to “develop appropriate preventive measures, vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests to guide informed decision-making and appropriate social measures”.

The president of the University of Lomé, prof. Dodzi Kokoroko in the middle of the WHO representative in Togo and the Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy

In fact, during the 75th World Health Assembly, all Member States were asked to implement a national strategy for genomic surveillance. “Today, we are proud of Togo, which is among the first countries to have implemented this recommendation, which we now count as an achievement of the health system”, commented Dr Diallo Fatoumata Binta Tidiane.

Moreover, beyond Covid-19, sequencing can be applied to all pathogens in the animal and plant worlds. In fact, in addition to the faculty of health sciences, other departments such as agronomy, avian sciences, etc. can benefit from it.

Atha Assan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

