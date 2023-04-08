Home News A landmine explosion near a security forces vehicle in Bara, 2 jawans martyred
News

A landmine explosion near a security forces vehicle in Bara, 2 jawans martyred

by admin
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two soldiers of the security forces were martyred due to the explosion of a landmine near the vehicle of the security forces in Bara area of ​​Khyber district.
Web Desk: According to the statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two FC personnel were martyred and three were injured in the blast.
According to the Frontier Corps officials, a convoy of four vehicles of FC officials was going from Sloop Fort to Ali Masjid Fort when the area became a target of landmine at Malik Deen Khel.
Two officers were martyred and three were injured in the blast. The injured were shifted to Peshawar and search operation is going on in the area.
According to the statement issued by ISPR, both the martyred personnel of Pakistan Army belonged to FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, martyr Naib Subidar Hazrat Gul Shaheed belongs to Tehsil Tamargarh of Lower Dir while martyr Naik Nazirullah Shaheed belongs to South. It is from Sararogha Tehsil of Waziristan.
Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul Shaheed left a widow, 2 sons and 2 daughters among the bereaved while Sepoy Nazirullah Mehsud Shaheed is survived by a widow, 2 sons and 2 daughters.
ISPR says that security forces are committed to end terrorism, such sacrifices strengthen our resolve.

