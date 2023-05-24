A. Lange & Söhne apre la sua boutique in via Verri

A. Lange, the Saxon haute horlogerie brand consolidates its presence on the Italian market by inaugurating a boutique in via Verri. The maison was already present in the luxury street within the multi-brand proposal of Pisa Watchmaking. Now, “to meet ever-increasing customer expectations, the existing store in the historic headquarters in via Pietro Verri in Milan has now been expanded and transformed into a single-brand boutique – the first of its kind on the

Italian market – in collaboration with long-standing partner Pisa Orologeria,” explains the note from the group. The ribbon-cutting of the shop took place on the occasion of the last edition of the Design week but the watchmaking maison has communicated the opening these days.

The boutique covers an area of ​​50 square meters. Inside is the “Wall of Parts”, a wall installation with hundreds of components

of hand-finished movements. In the new space, customers can receive advice both by appointment and spontaneously and numerous references are available including limited edition models reserved for boutiques.

Per Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of Lange, the new boutique marks an important stage in the development of the Italian market: “We are proud to have created, in collaboration with Pisa Orologeria, an exclusive environment where our Italian customers will be able to receive a service that lives up to their expectations” . It echoes him Clare PisaChief Executive Officer of Pisa Orologeria: “This new opening, an important chapter in a long history of collaboration with A. Lange

& Söhne, denotes the will to be able to give the brand the maximum possibility of expression, through a continuous dialogue between hands, furnishings, colors and architectural choices that tell, all together, the history and personality of the manufacture, combined with the professionalism that for over eighty years distinguishes Pisa Orologeria.”