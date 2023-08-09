Home » A large Monet arriving for the first time in Madrid – World
A large Monet arriving for the first time in Madrid

Claude Monet (1840 – 1926), The train in the snow. The locomotive, 1875, Olio su tela, 59 x 78 cm Paris, Musée Marmottan Monet, Dono Eugène and Victorine Donop de Monchy, 1940 | © Marmottan Monet Museum, Paris

World – Claude Monet’s masterpieces, jealously guarded by the father of Impressionism in his home in Giverny, where the artist spent many years of his life, between the gardens and the famous water lily pond, are preparing to light up the Madrid autumn.
From 21 September to 25 February, the CentroCentro will host one of the major cultural highlights of autumn 2023 in Spain.

Over 50 masterpieces from the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris will describe the artistic trajectory of the impressionist master who changed the art world forever with his revolutionary idea of ​​wanting to make the impression of a sunrise or sunset on the canvas, by painting en plein air.

Claude Monet (1840 – 1926), Iris, circa 1924-1925, Oil on canvas, 105 x 73 cm, Paris, Musée Marmottan Monet, Bequest of Michel Monet, 1966 Inv. 5076 | © Marmottan Monet Museum, Academy of Fine Arts, Paris

From the Parisian museum which boasts the most important and numerous nucleus of the works of the French master who studied, like no other, nature, water, colour, fruit of a generous donation from Michel, his son, which took place in 1966, will come first time in Madrid the iconic water lilies (1917-1920), i Wisteria (1919-1920), the Portrait of Michel Monet with pom-pom hat (1880), The train in the snow. The locomotive (1875) e London. The parliament. Reflections on the Thames (1905).

Conceived by Sylvie Carlier, general curator and curator of the Musée Marmottan Monet, and co-curators Marianne Mathieu, art historian, and Aurélie Gavoille, assistant curator of the Musée Marmottan Monet, the exhibition is organized by CentroCentro – part of the Culture Department , Tourism and Sport of the City of Madrid – and by Arthemisia in collaboration with the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris.

Claude Monet, Water Lilies, circa 1916-1919, Oil on canvas, 130 x 152 cm, Paris, Musée Marmottan Monet, Bequest of Michel Monet 1966, Inv. 5098 | © Marmottan Monet Museum

