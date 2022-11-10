[Epoch Times, November 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng reported) After Foxconn employees fled Zhengzhou, a large number of students from the south campus of Zhengzhou Yellow River Institute of Science and Technology (referred to as “Yellow Academy of Sciences”) recently rushed out of the school gate. Nearly 30,000 teachers and students of Zhengzhou Aviation Management College sent an open letter asking for support from all walks of life due to lack of materials.

A large number of students from the Yellow Academy rushed out of the school gate

On November 9, an article on Phoenix.com’s “Li Qi Talks Information” stated that on the 8th, news came out from the South Campus of the Yellow River University of Science and Technology that the school would be on holiday due to the out-of-control epidemic. On the same day, students packed their luggage and left school to return home. At about 11:00 noon, half of the students left the school, but the school suddenly stopped them and did not allow the students to continue to leave. In the afternoon, a large number of students forcibly rushed out of the school.

The report has now been removed, but the content is still visible in the web cache.

The Epoch Times reporter called the Yellow River Institute of Science and Technology on duty on the 10th, but the call was cut off immediately after the call was connected. The reporter tried many times and it was still the same. However, a well-known local blogger in Zhengzhou and the most influential campus self-media on Weibo in 2018, “Zhengzhou University Town”, also released a video of students from the Yellow River University of Science and Technology leaving the campus.

Yellow River University of Science and Technology is a private university. According to the introduction of the school, there are more than 30,000 full-time undergraduate students. However, the school has three campuses and two campuses in Zhengzhou City, namely the North Campus at No. 94 Hanghai Middle Road, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, and the South Campus at No. 666 Zijingshan South Road, Zhengzhou City; the other campus is Jiyuan Avenue, Jiyuan City, Henan Province. No. 666.

The aforementioned report said that after the students rushed out of the school gate, the roads around the school were full of taxis and private cars picking up students.

The video posted on the Internet showed that students were pulling their suitcases and walking towards the school gate. Some students shouted: “Push the card, punch the card, rush.”

Another online source said that the escaped students said that after arriving at Zhengzhou Railway Station, all the students in the school were detained and could not leave even if they had an antigen certificate.

There is also news on the Internet that several doors of the Yellow River University of Science and Technology were closed on the 8th, but because one of the doors was not checked, students flocked to the east gate in a mass, and the security couldn’t stop them, and a large number of students successfully escaped from the campus.

According to the aforementioned report, there are about 700,000 college students in Zhengzhou, and once a problem occurs in this large group, it will have a great impact on society.

The Central News Agency reported on the 9th that after the students of the Yellow River University of Science and Technology fled collectively, the school suspected of organizing students to refute the rumors on social platforms, such as posting photos of school food on Weibo, denying the fact of fleeing.

The Epoch Times reporter found that there were indeed many students posting articles, and it continued until the 10th. But other students responded: “We don’t have a school, I just have a cake.” “It’s really good, I haven’t eaten yet.” “I’m a student, why is life different from what you said?”

There are also students mocking: “(Posting) How much do you cost?” “Ah, is this shui jun (water army)? The school treats it differently.”

Nearly 30,000 teachers and students of Zhengzhou Aviation Management College ask for help

A few days ago, an open letter issued by the Alumni Association of Zhengzhou Aviation Industry Management College (referred to as “Zheng Hang”) was circulated on the Internet. The letter stated that teachers and students near the school were sealed off in the school, “funds are tight, and the shortage of materials is becoming more and more serious”, asking for support from all walks of life. The open letter was signed on November 9.

“Health Times” reported on the 10th that the teachers of the school’s School of Management confirmed that the content of the open letter was true, and the school’s silent management has continued for more than a week. Now students are taking online classes on campus, but the school lacks epidemic prevention materials and daily necessities.

The open letter stated that the school’s epidemic prevention and control situation was severe and complicated, and nearly 30,000 teachers and students were put under silent control. At present, the school’s epidemic control has reached the most critical and arduous stage. Various anti-epidemic materials and living materials are consumed hugely, and funds are tight. Ask for donations from all walks of life to help teachers and students of the school.

On October 24, the school issued a letter to the teachers and students of the whole school, saying that the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Zhengzhou is complex and severe, and the pressure and risk of epidemic prevention and control on campus have increased sharply. Students are required to pay attention to the nucleic acid test notice and report the test situation in a timely manner. , requiring teachers to organize online teaching, etc.

In addition, after the outbreak of the epidemic in Zhengzhou City, the local construction of a square cabin at the Zhengzhou No. 2 Grinding Wheel Factory, a key cultural relics protection unit in the country, to provide 10,000 beds, aroused discussions.

“Health Times” reported on the 9th that the Zhengzhou Cultural Relics Bureau said that the construction of the square cabin was approved by the Cultural Relics Bureau and was “the result of the research and judgment of relevant experts.” sexual influence.

In October 2019, the former site of Zhengzhou No. 2 Grinding Wheel Factory was selected into the eighth batch of national key cultural relics protection units. The factory was built in 1964 and was the largest single-building factory in the country at that time. It is an important historical site and representative building in modern times. Construction of the square cabin started on the 5th of this month, and in the “Zhengzhou Historical and Cultural City Protection Plan” announced on the same day, the factory’s historical and cultural blocks are also listed.

Netizens said: “In the face of the epidemic, let alone key cultural relics units, even children’s lives have to give way. So it’s not unusual.”

