A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized in Van

The teams of the Provincial Police Department in Van received a notice that there was a gun and ammunition in a house in the town of Tusba. The teams that took action organized an operation to the determined address. In the operation, in the house search, 1 AK-47 Kalashnikov rifle, 5 pistols of various brands and diameters, magazines of 11 different brands and models, 75 cartridges of AK-47 rifles, 803 cartridges of different sizes and diameters, […]

