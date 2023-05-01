Home » A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized in Van
News

A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized in Van

by admin

The teams of the Provincial Police Department in Van received a notice that there was a gun and ammunition in a house in the town of Tusba. The teams that took action organized an operation to the determined address. In the operation, in the house search, 1 AK-47 Kalashnikov rifle, 5 pistols of various brands and diameters, magazines of 11 different brands and models, 75 cartridges of AK-47 rifles, 803 cartridges of different sizes and diameters, […]

See also  Murder of the carabiniere Cerciello, life imprisonment for the two young Americans Elder and Hjorth

You may also like

Ukraine, signed MoU for the birth of the...

I’m not happy with number five, want to...

“Reforms can lead to a revolution”: Gustavo Petro

The 10 best books on the history of...

A recipe for salad dressing made from citrus...

the fight for 16 years of ‘Pollo’ Mata...

USA. Two Chinese spies arrested: they ran a...

Eventful May 1 in France – World News

Petro installed seven new ministers in Colombia

Herrieden | Burglary in the company building –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy